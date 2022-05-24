^

Entertainment

Natalie Portman, Christian Bale take center stage in 'Thor: Love and Thunder ' official trailer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 24, 2022 | 2:31pm
Natalie Portman, Christian Bale take center stage in 'Thor: Love and Thunder ' official trailer
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Marvel's "Thor: Love and Thunder"
Marvel Studios

MANILA, Philippines — After a brief glimpse in a teaser trailer, Natalie Portman's Jane Foster was given an even better look as The Mighty Thor opposite Chris Hemsworth in the newly released official trailer for Marvel's "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Some of the new clips in the new trailer are of Hemsworth and Portman's characters interacting more for the first time since 2013's "Thor: The Dark World," the second among the "Thor" films.

Portman only appeared via archival footage in "Avengers: Endgame" which happens to also be the last time Marvel fans saw Thor. No details yet as to how Foster is able to wield Thor's initially broken hammer Mjolnir, but clearly the chemistry between them remains.

"Am I sensing feelings?" Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie asks Thor, which is followed by a separate clip of Hemsworth showcasing again his comedic chops.

Making a first-ever appearance is Christian Bale as the film's villain Gorr the God Butcher, who has vowed to wipe out all gods from every mythology.

Related: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman return in Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' trailer

Most, if not all, of Gorr's scenes are draped against a grayscale color grading, which is a big contrast to the colorful, '80s syth vibe that the "Thor" franchise has leaned into ever since director Taika Waititi took over — he returns again to direct and voice Korg.

The closing clip of the trailer sees Russell Crowe's Zeus accidentally flicking off Thor's robes to reveal his censored nude self, still quite mature for a Marvel or Disney film, leaving many onlookers fainting.

Also starring in the new film are Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster, Jaimie Alexander's Sif, and the Guardians of the Galaxy — Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, Karen Gillan's Nebula, Pom Klementieff's Mantis, Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel's Groot, and Filipino-American actor Dave Bautista's Drax.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" will arrive in cinemas on July 8.

RELATED: Fil-Am Dave Bautista says goodbye to Marvel character Drax

CHRIS HEMSWORTH

CHRISTIAN BALE

MARVEL

NATALIE PORTMAN

THOR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Umiyak ako': Lolit Solis reacts to Kris Aquino's letter

'Umiyak ako': Lolit Solis reacts to Kris Aquino's letter

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis admitted that she broke down to tears upon reading the letter Kris Aquino sent to ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Winwyn set to marry childhood sweetheart &mdash; Joey Marquez

Winwyn set to marry childhood sweetheart — Joey Marquez

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Comedian Joey Marquez revealed that his daughter Winwyn Marquez is now engaged to her childhood sweetheart. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Martin Nievera learns from past mistakes, embraces fresh start

Martin Nievera learns from past mistakes, embraces fresh start

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Martin Nievera, who is celebrating his 40th year in showbiz this year, has acknowledged that music fans continue to patronize...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kate Moss expected to testify at Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

Kate Moss expected to testify at Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

By Chris Lefkow | 6 hours ago
The high-profile defamation case between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard is poised to get another dash of celebrity...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jennifer Lopez bares all in new Netflix documentary 'Halftime'
play

Jennifer Lopez bares all in new Netflix documentary 'Halftime'

By Marane A. Plaza | 20 hours ago
Global superstar Jennifer Lopez is the subject of Netflix's upcoming documentary entitled "Halftime," which will debut...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
FDCP launches program to intensify global distribution of Filipino films

FDCP launches program to intensify global distribution of Filipino films

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
The Film Development Council of the Philippines has launched its UniPhilippines program in a bid for more distributors...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Very professional': Ivana Alawi describes leading men in 'A Family Affair'

'Very professional': Ivana Alawi describes leading men in 'A Family Affair'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi described her four leading man in her upcoming ABS-CBN teleserye “A Family Affair.&r...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Bakit ikaw lang ang pwede?': Joshua Garcia reacts to Julia Barretto's advice to not be in a relationship

'Bakit ikaw lang ang pwede?': Joshua Garcia reacts to Julia Barretto's advice to not be in a relationship

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia reacted on Julia Barretto’s advice to him not to be in a relationship for now. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Cruise ramps up action further in 'Mission: Impossible 7' trailer

Tom Cruise ramps up action further in 'Mission: Impossible 7' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Fresh from dogfights in "Top Gun: Maverick," Tom Cruise steps back into another iconic character of his in Ethan Hunt...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe pageant helps Philippine tourism &mdash; Singson

Miss Universe pageant helps Philippine tourism — Singson

By Marane A. Plaza | 2 hours ago
Miss Universe 2022 pageant helped the Philippines' tourism through half-a-billion dollars worth of media exposure.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with