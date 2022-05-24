Natalie Portman, Christian Bale take center stage in 'Thor: Love and Thunder ' official trailer

MANILA, Philippines — After a brief glimpse in a teaser trailer, Natalie Portman's Jane Foster was given an even better look as The Mighty Thor opposite Chris Hemsworth in the newly released official trailer for Marvel's "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Some of the new clips in the new trailer are of Hemsworth and Portman's characters interacting more for the first time since 2013's "Thor: The Dark World," the second among the "Thor" films.

Portman only appeared via archival footage in "Avengers: Endgame" which happens to also be the last time Marvel fans saw Thor. No details yet as to how Foster is able to wield Thor's initially broken hammer Mjolnir, but clearly the chemistry between them remains.

"Am I sensing feelings?" Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie asks Thor, which is followed by a separate clip of Hemsworth showcasing again his comedic chops.

Making a first-ever appearance is Christian Bale as the film's villain Gorr the God Butcher, who has vowed to wipe out all gods from every mythology.

Most, if not all, of Gorr's scenes are draped against a grayscale color grading, which is a big contrast to the colorful, '80s syth vibe that the "Thor" franchise has leaned into ever since director Taika Waititi took over — he returns again to direct and voice Korg.

The closing clip of the trailer sees Russell Crowe's Zeus accidentally flicking off Thor's robes to reveal his censored nude self, still quite mature for a Marvel or Disney film, leaving many onlookers fainting.

Also starring in the new film are Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster, Jaimie Alexander's Sif, and the Guardians of the Galaxy — Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, Karen Gillan's Nebula, Pom Klementieff's Mantis, Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel's Groot, and Filipino-American actor Dave Bautista's Drax.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" will arrive in cinemas on July 8.

