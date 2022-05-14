^

Ariana Grande says she'll finish 'Wicked' before making new music

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 14, 2022 | 6:03pm
MANILA, Philippines — Fans have been waiting Ariana Grande to come up with new music following the success of her 2020 album "positions," but Arianators will have to wait until she leaves the magical land of Oz.

In a recent YouTube video for her cosmetics brand R.E.M. Beauty, Ariana was asked about her plans for her seventh album.

The singer admitted that she has not worked on new material, "I hear through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department, but after "positions" [I] was not ready to start another album yet."

Ariana explained the decision came around the time rumors of auditions for the live-action of the Broadway musical "Wicked" were going around, and the "Break Free" singer put all her preparation into that while also shooting "The Voice" where she joined the reality competition's 21st season as a coach.

RELATED: 'Wicked' starring Ariana Grande to be split into two parts

"So I was shooting and then also doing lessons every day because I just wanted to be prepared for when the call came," Ariana continued. "I had no idea when it was coming, but I was just like, I want to be ready to go in."

The "34+35" artist says she knows "Wicked" now like the back of her hand, but adds that she still has much to learn and wants to be in prime condition.

"I went pretty hard getting ready, and now… Thank goodness, literally the most incredible gift of my entire life..." Ariana happily said, reflecting on how she nabbed the role of Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba.

"['Wicked'] is going to have every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my soul, my everything that I can give it, so my hands are quite full with a lot of other 'thrillifying' work at the moment," Ariana went on, with R.E.M. Beauty also being on her plate.

"I'm spending all of my time with Glinda. I just was not ready," she reiterated before continuing to finish her makeup.

Ariana was initially nervous to answer the question but she wanted to be transparent and honest with her fans.

Last month director Jon M. Chu announced that "Wicked" would be split into two parts in order to give the story the justice it deserves.

"Wicked" originates from Gregory Maguire's novel that acts as a prequel to the beloved children's book "The Wizard of Oz," following the friendship between Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda the Good Witch.

Since debuting on Broadway in 2003, "Wicked" has earned over $1 billion (P52.3 billion) and is second to "The Lion King" as the highest-grossing Broadway show of all time.

The "Wicked" movies will be released in 2024 and 2025, both around Christmastime, so fans will have to stick with Ariana's classic bangers like "thank u next" and "Dangerous Woman" until then.

RELATED: Ariana Grande reacts to viral video of huge 'pink' crowd singing 'Break Free'

