SC upholds couple’s conviction for rape of daughter, 14

Daphne Galvez - The Philippine Star
October 3, 2024 | 12:00am
In a 14-page decision promulgated on Aug. 16, 2023 but released to the public only on Oct. 1, the SC Second Division rejected the spouses’ arguments that sought to discredit their daughter’s testimony.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) has affirmed the conviction of a couple over the incestuous rape of their 14-year-old daughter, with the wife assisting the husband in committing the sexual assault.

In a 14-page decision promulgated on Aug. 16, 2023 but released to the public only on Oct. 1, the SC Second Division rejected the spouses’ arguments that sought to discredit their daughter’s testimony.

In denying their appeal, the SC gave weight to the trial court’s evaluation of the daughter’s testimony, saying the lower court was in the position to check a witness’ reliability and spontaneity.

The daughter testified “clearly and categorically” how her father raped her while holding down her hands, while her mother held her feet, the SC said.

The high tribunal said the wife is still liable as a conspirator since their actions “clearly demonstrated a common design toward the accomplishment of the same unlawful act.”

“A mother helping her husband rape their own daughter is uncommon. It is so despicable that it seems unreal. However, even if it is unimaginable, it can still happen. Its inconceivability cannot reduce the credibility of the victim’s testimony nor make her words less true,” the decision, penned by Associate Justice Mario Lopez, stated.

The high court added that even if the victim’s sister testified that she herself was not raped by their father, this does not contradict the victim’s testimony.

The spouses were ordered to pay the victim P300,000 in civil, moral and exemplary damages.

