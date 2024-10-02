Harry Roque urged to surrender as SC denies 'amparo' protection

Former presidential spokesperson and congressman Harry Roque Jr. answers questions at the House of Representatives Quad Committee hearing on Aug. 23, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque should surrender now that the petition to protect him from contempt or detention has been voided, House lawmakers said.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 2, Rep. Dan Fernandez (Santa Rosa, Lone District) said, “Sumuko ka na (Surrender now), Atty. Roque.”

The Supreme Court denied on Tuesday, October 1, Roque’s petition for special protection, or writ of amparo, which was filed by his daughter on September 23.

A writ of amparo offers court protection to an individual whose rights have been recognized by the Supreme Court as violated.

According to the Supreme Court, the writ of amparo was not permitted because it “is limited to extrajudicial killings and threats.”

Fernandez said the petition is only Roque’s way to evade answering questions on the allegations made against him “in a proper forum.”

“Ang batas ang dapat manaig. Hindi dapat itago ni Roque ang kanyang sarili sa likod ng mga technicalities o mga writ na wala namang basehan,” he added.

(The law must prevail. Roque should not hide behind technicalities or writs that have no basis.)

The House quadcom’s chairperson, Rep. Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte, 2nd District), also said that if Roque truly believes in his innocence, he should not run away from the legal process.

"If he believes he is innocent, he should welcome the opportunity to clear his name in a proper legal forum. Trying to escape through technicalities only raises more suspicions,” he added.

Roque’s thoughts. Roque said in a statement on Wednesday that he accepts the Supreme Court’s decision but hopes the House quadcom will issue a comment on the petition for prohibition.

While the Supreme Court dismissed this petition, the House quadcom was ordered to comment on the petition for prohibition within 10 days.

The petition for prohibition is a request that, if granted, will prevent the House quadcom from ordering his arrest and compelling him to attend the committee’s hearings and submit documents.

Why there’s an arrest order. Roque's absence from the House quadcom's public hearings and his failure to submit the requested documents on his financial records led to the issuance of an arrest order against him on September 12.

Since then, Roque has been in hiding as police authorities search for him.

Roque is one of the House joint committee’s resource persons in its investigation into the illegal operations of Philippine offshore gaming operators or POGOs.

He was named as a legal counsel who attempted to help renew the license of Lucky South 99, an illegal POGO hub. Lawmakers also find the abrupt growth in Roque’s assets from 2014 to 2018 suspicious and questionable.