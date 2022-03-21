^

Entertainment

Ariana Grande reacts to viral video of huge 'pink' crowd singing 'Break Free'

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
March 21, 2022 | 11:41am
Ariana Grande reacts to viral video of huge 'pink' crowd singing 'Break Free'
US singer-songwriter Ariana Grande performs during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
AFP / Robyn Beck

MANILA, Philippines — In an Instagram story earlier today, global pop superstar Ariana Grande expressed her amazement toward a viral video of a huge crowd wearing pink and singing her mega hit song "Break Free." 

"I could not believe this was real. I love you more than words," Ariana wrote in the caption of her story as she shared the video to her 300 million followers on Instagram.

Yesterday, a massive group of predominantly young supporters of Vice President and presidentiable Leni Robredo and vice president aspirant Kiko Pangilinan gathered on Emerald Avenue in Pasig City to show their loyalty to their chosen candidates. The "Break Free" moment was captured prior to Robredo's arrival for her campaign rally in a video, which made its rounds on social media.

According to the Pasig City police, the initial crowd of 137,000 Leni-Kiko supporters spilled over to Ortigas business district and EDSA. The crowd estimate was later placed by rally organizers at 180,000, as per a report by Inq.net.

Ariana Grande's reaction to a pink crowd singing her hit song 'Break Free.'
Ariana Grande's IG stories, screenshot

The "pink" supporters were singing the "Break Free" lyrics that say, "This is the part when I say I don't want ya, I'm stronger than I've been before. This is the part when I break free
'cause I can't resist it no more," presumably conveying their disposition toward the upcoming presidential election in May.

"Break Free" was released as the second single in Ariana's second studio album "My Everything" in 2014.

Meanwhile, Filipino global star Bretman Rock also made it known that current vice president Robredo is his presidential bet. The international beauty influencer took to his Instagram stories to express support for the presidentiable also on Sunday, sharing a photo of the stunning pink campaign rally in Pasig City. 

He also posted a photo of Leni on another IG story, writing in the caption, "'The best man for the job is a woman'. This statement shook me to the core. My president is a woman."

RELATED: Blackpink's Jennie, vlogger Bretman Rock spotted together in Hawaii

ARIANA GRANDE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'May matres ako mga baklaaah!': Angelica Panganiban pregnant with first baby

'May matres ako mga baklaaah!': Angelica Panganiban pregnant with first baby

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban revealed that she’s pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Gregg Homan....
Entertainment
fbtw
Carla Abellana begins building dream home amid rumored split with Tom Rodriguez

Carla Abellana begins building dream home amid rumored split with Tom Rodriguez

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso actress Carla Abellana is now building her dream home after the reported split with husband Tom Rodriguez. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Carla Abellana begins building dream home amid rumored split with Tom Rodriguez

Carla Abellana begins building dream home amid rumored split with Tom Rodriguez

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso actress Carla Abellana is now building her dream home after the reported split with husband Tom Rodriguez. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ana Jalandoni speaks up on alleged beating by Kit Thompson

Ana Jalandoni speaks up on alleged beating by Kit Thompson

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Showbiz newcomer Ana Jalandoni shared her sentiment on the alleged beating by her boyfriend Kit Thompson. 
Entertainment
fbtw
PNP corrects earlier statement, says violence not condoned in Kit Thompson-Ana Jalandoni case

PNP corrects earlier statement, says violence not condoned in Kit Thompson-Ana Jalandoni case

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police released its latest statement regarding the alleged beating incident of actor Kit Thompson...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Swimsuit Challenge winners announced

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Swimsuit Challenge winners announced

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 hours ago
The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) organization announced the Top 3 winners of its Swimsuit Challenge.
Entertainment
fbtw
Crew of thief series 'Lupin' robbed in broad daylight

Crew of thief series 'Lupin' robbed in broad daylight

3 hours ago
France has charged seven youths over a massive daylight robbery from a film crew shooting the new season of hit Netflix heist...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alexa Miro gets candid about career, childhood & personal life

Alexa Miro gets candid about career, childhood & personal life

By Pat-P Daza | 13 hours ago
I met the petite and sexy Alexa Miro a few months ago when she guest co-hosted in Lunch Out Loud , the noontime show produced...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dingdong Dantes returns to &lsquo;revitalized&rsquo; Family Feud

Dingdong Dantes returns to ‘revitalized’ Family Feud

By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
If an informal survey is conducted at this moment, among fans, on the Top Three talents that Dingdong Dantes possesses, it...
Entertainment
fbtw
Karina Bautista finds role model in Dimples Romana

Karina Bautista finds role model in Dimples Romana

By Bot Glorioso | 13 hours ago
Karina Bautista need not think long and hard before saying that among the Kapamilya actresses she has worked with, she sees...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with