Ariana Grande reacts to viral video of huge 'pink' crowd singing 'Break Free'

MANILA, Philippines — In an Instagram story earlier today, global pop superstar Ariana Grande expressed her amazement toward a viral video of a huge crowd wearing pink and singing her mega hit song "Break Free."

"I could not believe this was real. I love you more than words," Ariana wrote in the caption of her story as she shared the video to her 300 million followers on Instagram.

Yesterday, a massive group of predominantly young supporters of Vice President and presidentiable Leni Robredo and vice president aspirant Kiko Pangilinan gathered on Emerald Avenue in Pasig City to show their loyalty to their chosen candidates. The "Break Free" moment was captured prior to Robredo's arrival for her campaign rally in a video, which made its rounds on social media.

According to the Pasig City police, the initial crowd of 137,000 Leni-Kiko supporters spilled over to Ortigas business district and EDSA. The crowd estimate was later placed by rally organizers at 180,000, as per a report by Inq.net.

Ariana Grande's IG stories, screenshot Ariana Grande's reaction to a pink crowd singing her hit song 'Break Free.'

The "pink" supporters were singing the "Break Free" lyrics that say, "This is the part when I say I don't want ya, I'm stronger than I've been before. This is the part when I break free

'cause I can't resist it no more," presumably conveying their disposition toward the upcoming presidential election in May.

"Break Free" was released as the second single in Ariana's second studio album "My Everything" in 2014.

Meanwhile, Filipino global star Bretman Rock also made it known that current vice president Robredo is his presidential bet. The international beauty influencer took to his Instagram stories to express support for the presidentiable also on Sunday, sharing a photo of the stunning pink campaign rally in Pasig City.

He also posted a photo of Leni on another IG story, writing in the caption, "'The best man for the job is a woman'. This statement shook me to the core. My president is a woman."

