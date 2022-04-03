Bea Alonzo on embracing her 30s, prioritizing happiness & being in love

At 34, Bea Alonzo can confidently say, “I am at my happiest now” — and she certainly looks it.

But the actress recalled that it wasn’t the case when she was just about to step into her 30s. She was so afraid about turning 3-0 because she harbored that dim view that in her chosen profession, that could mean she’d be past her peak and be limited in the things that she could do.

“I thought in my 30s, palamlam na ang career ko... pero hindi pala. That’s the reason bakit takot na takot ako mag-30s. I was thinking, na-achieve ko na ba ang gusto ko? Ba’t ganun ang bilis ng panahon?” she recently told The STAR in an interview.

She further said, “And maybe because society has taught us that when you’re in your 30s, a woman should marry and settle down.”

However, when Bea finally hit her 30s, her fears proved to be unfounded. “Yun pala pwede mag-start palang ang buhay mo. Especially now, I feel more energized. You know why? Because I know how to enjoy myself and my life. I don’t worry anymore. Dati kasi, I mean let’s face it, wala akong pera that time, lagi kong iniisip kelangan gawin ko ‘to. Parang laging may hinahabol ka. But now, kahit paano, medyo OK ka. You’re stable, so no matter what happens, you can try different things.”

Bea also learned to be comfortable in her own skin. She became unafraid to talk about her vulnerabilities, among other things she couldn’t open up about when she was younger because she had her many reservations and insecurities.

“Now, in my 30s, I can freely say what’s in my heart. I’m less filtered… and I think, my 30s, it’s a happier time for me,” she honestly said.

“I think I am at my happiest now — so far.”

Another realization was the value of concentrating on inner beauty rather than outer beauty. She’s all about being healthy and fit nowadays as her “investment for the future.”

Getting COVID-19 at the start of 2022 also served as a wake-up call to be more health-conscious than ever.

These were some of Bea’s reflections about beauty, wellness and overall happiness — and how these things are interconnected — when she was introduced as the endorser of the new digestive health supplements of beauty brand Beautéderm, namely Reiko Slimaxine (diet enhancer) and Reiko FiTox (digestion enhancer).

According to Rhea Anicoche Tan, CEO of Beautéderm, they chose Bea as celebrity endorser — their 76th to date — of their “Japan-made, 100 percent safe, effective, FDA-compliant and all-natural supplements” because Bea knows her priorities.

Photo from Bea’s Instagram Bea with actor-boyfriend Dominic Roque.

Said Rhea: “Bea is focused and humble, and she knows her priorities. I am glad to know that Bea sees to it that she is healthy first and foremost because for the past two years, we all learned the value of good health.”

Bea said it’s no industry secret that she struggled with her weight in the past, resorting to crash diets and other unhealthy ways of losing pounds.

Beautéderm president and CEO Rhea Anicoche-Tan believes that Bea is the best ambassador to represent the beauty and wellness brand’s Reiko Slimaxine and Reiko Fitox supplements.

And it was only “when I was approaching my late 20s, towards my early 30s” that “I started to become more focused on my health,” she shared.

Obviously, beauty and wellness brands have noticed that, too, because aside from Reiko, “kung mapapansin ninyo, yung mga nakaraang endorsements ko, they’re all about health and fitness.”

Bea feels proud to secure the trust to represent these products now because “when I was younger, they never got me for these kinds of endorsements.”

“I’m so happy that even though I am not perfect, even though I’m not the sexiest of them all, I know that people are able to relate to me (and my past struggles),” she said.

The STAR had a more intimate interview with Bea following her latest endorsement launch. The drama queen, who is set to star in her first GMA series Start-Up with Alden Richards, just came from a trip to Madrid in Spain, the reason for which she promised to reveal soon.

Here are more excerpts from our free-flowing Q&A with Bea:

How was the experience of traveling abroad during this pandemic time?

“I went to California last year (with) Dom (boyfriend Dominic Roque). Papasok palang Delta (variant) at that time, medyo nahirapan rin kami sa mga papers, may extra work, because when you go out of the country, there are more requirements. The difference between then and now, because ‘pag California state, direct flight, so you only have to prepare the requirements going out of the country, kasi US naman wala silang requirements. But with Spain, you have a stopover in Dubai, and then from Dubai, meron ulit requirements, then getting out of Spain, ganun na naman, so it’s a bit tricky. So, I suggest to those who are planning to go to Europe, as a tourist, you really have to study what are the requirements… I suggest you go to the airport way ahead of your flight.

“‘Pag dating sa Spain, no more quarantine, pabalik din wala, but they require antigen or RT-PCR results within 24 hours. Sa Spain, actually hindi sila gaano ka higpit but makikita mo dun, ang mga tao laging naka-face mask and they really practice social distancing. People protect themselves which I appreciate.”

Here in the country, where do you go for the ultimate escape?

“I go back to our farm (Beati Firma Farm in Zambales), that’s my safe haven. That’s my refuge, alam mo kung bakit? Wala kasing signal dun. So, automatically, you’re able to do social media detox. But ewan ko, para akong na-re-relax ‘pag kasama ko yung pamangkin ko, parang stress-reliever talaga siya. ‘Pag nandun ako, nakikipaglaro lang ako sa pamangkin ko.

“Actually, surprisingly hindi (ako nababagot). Hindi siya boring at all! Because you have a lot of things to do. Like when I’m there, I’d wake up at 5 or 6 in the morning unless I’m really, really tired. Magkakape kami ng nanay ko, tapos tatakbo ako dun sa farm namin. Mid-afternoon, after mag-lunch, kasi dun sobra-sobrang daming pagkain parati, kakain ka talaga ng madami and in the afternoon, magsi-siesta kayo, and then late afternoon, makikipaglaro ka na naman sa pamangkin mo.

“Normally, what I do there with my Mama, umiikot kami sa property, tapos tinitingnan namin ano pa ang kailangan i-improve, ano yung next project, what we’re going to save up for next and expand. It’s always a work in progress.”

You mentioned Dominic earlier. How does he make you feel beautiful?

“He tells me all the time. He makes me feel beautiful all the time and I guess because he makes me feel loved all the time and appreciated and important. He never fails to spend time with me and give me quality time. I think that’s really his love language — quality time. And service. My love language is words of affirmation and touch. Mahilig ako magsabi ng ‘I love you’ kahit sa pamilya ko. Hindi ito nawawala until now. Dati mas ma-travel pa ako… and every time a plane leaves, kahit domestic flight, tatawagan ko nanay ko, brother ko, para mag ‘I love you.’ Kadalasan nasisita ako ng FA (flight attendant), hahaha! Lagi akong may fear kasi baka di ko masabi.”

Any new beauty regimen you discovered during the pandemic?

“To be honest, it’s as simple as sleeping right. Yeah, kasi dati nung nagtatrabaho ako ng tuloy-tuloy, parang three to four hours lang tulog ako. But now, na-realize ko, wala palang lutang feeling kapag eight hours, ang sarap pala nung eight hours, ang ganda ng mood mo, alam mo yun? Parang hindi mo kailangan lagi magpa-taas ng energy. Automatic na ‘pag ka-complete yung rest mo everything will follow, maganda yung skin mo, pati nga sa weight loss, it helps pagka hindi ka puyat. Stress and lack of sleep, nakakataba.”

You mentioned during the presscon that you are at your happiest now. When you’re suddenly feeling down or sad, how do you pick yourself up?

“This was taught to me by (veteran actress) Tita Susan Roces na kapag masama yung loob mo or kunwari galit ka sa isang tao or na-hurt ka sa isang tao, you get a piece of paper and ballpen, and then ilagay mo lahat ng galit mo dun. You enumerate them one by one.

“And then, you get another piece of paper and isulat mo lahat ng bagay na dapat ipagpasalamat mo, all the things that you’re grateful for. Di ka pa daw natatapos sa pagsusulat mo, hindi ka na galit. Kasi parang yung sama ng loob mo, natatapalan ng mga blessings na meron ka, things that you are grateful for, that some people don’t even have.”

Lastly, we just celebrated Women’s Month. What’s the most empowering thing you’ve done recently?

“Choosing myself and standing up for myself. I mean, in a way, I feel like right now, I love myself even more. I’m able to set my boundaries now, hanggang saan lang ba ako. I have now, I guess, an idea of a healthy self-preservation unlike before…

“Dati kasi, lahat talaga binibigay ko, wala akong tinitira sa sarili ko. Now I’m able to say no to the things that I don’t like. Before, kahit di ko gusto basta gusto ng taong mahal ko, ibibigay ko. So now, setting boundaries, choosing myself ang natutunan ko.”