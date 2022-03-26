AJ Raval says she's enjoying every controversy against her

MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress AJ Raval revealed that she’s enjoying every controversy against her.

In the virtual press conference of her upcoming VivaMax series “Iskandalo,” AJ was asked what her biggest scandal is and how she overcame it.

“Ako po, hindi literal na scandal na sex video, pero na iskandalo na ko sa mga issues before. Para sa akin po, f*ck them all. Wala na rin po akong pakialam. Wala na 'kong feelings,” AJ said.

AJ added that she’s just laughing at the people who throw different controversial issues.

“Honestly, medyo na-eenjoy ko nga 'pag may isyu-isyu at least po may pinupuntahan 'yung career ko. Parang may part din po sa akin na pinagtatawanan ko sila dahil sa iskandalong binibigay nila. 'Yun lang masasabi ko, naeenjoy ko din po siya,” she said.

When asked about her reaction on her sex scenes in movies making rounds in different social media sites, AJ said she’s just sad for the whole team who created film.

“Hindi ko naman masyadong iniisip ang sarili ko. Nalulungkot lang po talaga ko kasi pinagpapaguran po namin 'yon. Nagpupuyat kami sa shoot tapos nanakawin lang ng iba,” she said.

A 10-part Vivamax Original Series, “Iskandalo” follows the story of Patricia (Cindy Miranda), a detective who wants to climb the ladder to prove her late father’s innocence and Em (AJ) a social media celebrity who is bashed when her sex video with a mysterious man becomes viral.

As Patricia gets deeper into Em’s scandalous case, she is also able to connect several people, some dear to her – Em’s ex (Sean De Guzman), an avid fan (Ayanna Misola), Patricia’s best friend (Jamilla Obispo), a congressman (Jay Manalo), a senator (Joonee Gamboa) and Em’s parents (Carlene Aguilar, Arnold Reyes). Join Patricia as she unravels the loopholes of the case and discovers a deep connection to her late father’s case.

The series will start streaming on Vivamax on April 10 with fresh episodes every Sunday.

RELATED: 'Pag official na, updated ka': AJ Raval says relationship with Aljur Abrenica not yet official