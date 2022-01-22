

















































 
























New beauty pageant camp 'The Crown Initiative' launched
 


Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
January 22, 2022 | 12:14pm





 
New beauty pageant camp 'The Crown Initiative' launched
Renee Salud or "Mama Renee" of the The Crown Initiative.
MANILA, Philippines — With the Aces & Queens and Kagandahang Flores fighting for supremacy as the country's premier beauty camp, a new organization joined the playing field: The Crown Initiative (TCI).


Sprearheaded by queen-maker Renee Salud, together with Miss Universe 1984 3rd runner-up Desiree Verdadero-Abesamis and Binibining Pilipinas International 1991 Maria Patricia "Patti" Betita, the new camp promises its trainees a solid foundation that they could use in their respective pageant journeys.


"TCI is a training ground for all women and men. We believe in empowerment through a wholistic approach to self-improvement and development. We aim to make queens and kings on and off the stage," read the camp's statement.


Mama Renee, as she is fondly called, has started training aspirants albeit unofficially, even before she helped Melanie Marquez become an international title holder. And with the technical know-how of Dess and Patti, trainees are poised to have a more insight-filled learning experience.


The new camp has also enlisted the valuable inputs of Teng Roma and lawyer JV Salud, who have both helped several Philippine representatives in the past. TCI camp's roster of trainers include Ian Mendajar for pasarela/catwalk skills, lawyer JT Taylo for Q&A and Dom Moreno for styling. Kline Potente is coming in as the group's business manager.


With the national pageant season opening next month, all beauty camps will be in full swing. Even this early, aspirants are already immersed in their respective training in preparation for the screenings up ahead.


While TCI may be a new entry in the beauty camp business, its founders are not. They have been in the beauty pageant arena longer than most of the existing camps in the country. Their addition to the camp options - made available to pageant entrants - is a welcoming breeze to all of the many hopefuls who have dreamed to be part in any of the many pageant systems looking for its annual spokespersons.


 










 









