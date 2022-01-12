'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins shares struggles under father's shadow

MANILA, Philippines — Being the daughter of a legendary rock star has its fair share of perks, and downsides.

As the daughter of Genesis frontman Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman, Lily Collins struggled with paving her own way in the entertainment industry.

Being under her father's shadow, especially during the start of her acting career, proved to be challenging for the young Lily.

“I so badly wanted to always fight that, because it wasn’t the place that I was coming from. And so I am really proud of where I am today because I know I work hard,"

Lily told Glamour UK.

The actress recalled, “When I was younger, trying to start my journey into the entertainment world, I was told by quite a few people,’Well, what makes you special? There’s so many different siblings and family members and people out there. Why you?’”

The actress went on to become a household name overnight as she took on the role of Emily Cooper in "Emily in Paris."

But even before her fashionista role in the Neflix original series that gave her a Golden Globe nomination, Collins had been celebrated for her characters in remarkable movies like "Mirror, Mirror," "The Blind Side," "Rules Don't Apply" and "Abduction."

While other stars with the same dilemma would consider changing their famous surnames to leave a lasting legacy on their own, Lily decided to keep her family name no matter what.

“I’m so incredibly proud of what my surname represents, for what my dad’s done. And I’m an incredibly proud daughter," she said. "But I am going on my own path, my own journey. I didn’t want to change my last name," she said.

The actress continues to slay in the Season 2 of her hit series "Emily in Paris," which has just started streaming on Netflix recently.

RELATED: Netflix renewed 'Emily in Paris' for Seasons 3 and 4