WATCH: Angelina Jolie lands in Manila for ASEAN Summit

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood star Angelina Jolie arrived early Tuesday morning to a crowd of eager Filipinos.

The "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" star set foot in the capital in a fashionable ensemble consisting of a trench coat, pointed heels, an oversized bag and her signature dark oversized sunglasses.

Her long blonde hair was worn loose as she smiled at the Filipinos who called out "Good morning" to her. The star simply waved and smiled at them.

Angelina is one of the high-profile guest speakers at the 2026 ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit. Filipino Broadway star Lea Salonga is also among the speakers.

Among her many box-office hits are "Girl, Interrupted," "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," "Eternals" and "Maleficent."

Apart from her stellar Hollywood career, Angelina is also known as a humanitarian. She served as a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees from 2012 to 2022.

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