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Entertainment

Marian Rivera donated her 1-day talent fee to crew, charity — 'Balota' director

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 10, 2026 | 12:34pm
Marian Rivera donated her 1-day talent fee to crew, charity â€” 'Balota' director
Marian Rivera
STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Filmmaker Kip Oebanda laid out how generous a person Marian Rivera was, even only taking just a portion of her talent fee when they worked together on "Balota."

Earlier this month, veteran actress Odette Khan expressed gratitude to Marian and her husband Dingdong Dantes for their financial assistance in her hospitalization last February.

Oebanda reposted on X a video of Marian and Dingdong learning from broadcast journalist Jessica Soho that Odette had publicized her gratitude for the celebrity couple, with Marian tearfully quipping it was supposed to be a secret.

Odette — who starred on Oebanda's two "Bar Boys" films — later appeared in a wheelchair to thank Marian and Dingdong in person.

"I could have lost my life if she never helped me, and I'm not ashamed to let the whole world know. If you need me, I'll be there. Kung may aano sa'yo..." Odette told Marian.

Marian responded, "Okay lang po. Maldita na po ako, kaya ko na po sila!"

Oebanda noted in his repost that Marian donated cash for Odette's treatment despite a complicated history, noting that Marian has done similar acts but never publicized them.

The director shared in a different X post that Marian only asked for a day's worth of her talent fee when she did "Balota" back in 2024.

He said that Marian gave a portion of that to her personal crew and the rest to an educational charity.

"She's been helping friends and charities for two decades quietly," Oebanda said, adding that Marian has been helping the non-profit organization and charity Smile Train for a decade now.

"Balota" won Marian her first Best Actress trophies at the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards and the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival, the latter in a historic tie with Gabby Padilla.

RELATED: Odette Khan thanks Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes for hospital assistance

DINGDONG DANTES

JESSICA SOHO

KIP OEBANDA

MARIAN RIVERA

ODETTE KHAN
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