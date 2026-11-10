Marian Rivera donated her 1-day talent fee to crew, charity â€” 'Balota' director

Marian Rivera donated her 1-day talent fee to crew, charity — 'Balota' director

MANILA, Philippines — Filmmaker Kip Oebanda laid out how generous a person Marian Rivera was, even only taking just a portion of her talent fee when they worked together on "Balota."

Earlier this month, veteran actress Odette Khan expressed gratitude to Marian and her husband Dingdong Dantes for their financial assistance in her hospitalization last February.

Oebanda reposted on X a video of Marian and Dingdong learning from broadcast journalist Jessica Soho that Odette had publicized her gratitude for the celebrity couple, with Marian tearfully quipping it was supposed to be a secret.

Secret’s out I guess. Marian donated to Mommy Odette for her treatment despite their complicated history. Marami pang ginagawang ganyan si Marian, hindi lang public. ???? — Kip Oebanda (@kipoebanda2026) November 8, 2026

Odette — who starred on Oebanda's two "Bar Boys" films — later appeared in a wheelchair to thank Marian and Dingdong in person.

"I could have lost my life if she never helped me, and I'm not ashamed to let the whole world know. If you need me, I'll be there. Kung may aano sa'yo..." Odette told Marian.

Marian responded, "Okay lang po. Maldita na po ako, kaya ko na po sila!"

Oebanda noted in his repost that Marian donated cash for Odette's treatment despite a complicated history, noting that Marian has done similar acts but never publicized them.

The director shared in a different X post that Marian only asked for a day's worth of her talent fee when she did "Balota" back in 2024.

Since na-expose na rin ang ibang good deeds: Marian Rivera only asked for 1-day worth of her TF for Balota, gave some of to her own crew then the rest she donated to educational charity. She’s been helping friends and charities for 2 decades quietly. Smile Train dekada na. — Kip Oebanda (@kipoebanda2026) November 8, 2026

He said that Marian gave a portion of that to her personal crew and the rest to an educational charity.

"She's been helping friends and charities for two decades quietly," Oebanda said, adding that Marian has been helping the non-profit organization and charity Smile Train for a decade now.

"Balota" won Marian her first Best Actress trophies at the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards and the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival, the latter in a historic tie with Gabby Padilla.

RELATED: Odette Khan thanks Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes for hospital assistance