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Entertainment

James Gunn, Peter Safran exit DC Studios CEO roles

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 10, 2026 | 10:27am
James Gunn, Peter Safran exit DC Studios CEO roles
From left: Peter Safran, James Gunn, Rachel Brosnahan, and David Corenswet in Manila
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — DC Studios is seeing another seismic shift within its hierarchy following news that filmmakers James Gunn and Peter Safran will depart their roles as the company's chairman and co-chief executive officers after just four years.

While they will no longer be in executive positions, Gunn and Safran will remain producers on the still-young DC Universe and return to doing movies and series full time.

Both are currently working on post-production for "Superman" sequel "Man of Tomorrow" coming out in July.

Former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham will take on the role beginning December 1. Latcham previously worked with Gunn on "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Latcham, who will now head DC Studios' whole creative slate alongside production, talent, and strategy, was also involved in early Marvel entries like "Iron Man" and "The Avengers." 

The executive moves are the latest update from Paramount's acquistion of Warner Bros., with Latcham reporting to Skydance Motion Picture Group co-chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein.

Gunn and Safran had initially indicated they were not leaving after Warner Bros. was sold; Safran's contact was expiring and is being considered for an executive role at Netflix.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

Apart from "Superman," the duo put out "The Batman" spinoff show "The Penguin," the animated "Creature Commandos," body horror flick "Clayface," a "Lanterns" series, the sub-par "Supergirl," and two seasons of Gunn's "Peacemaker," which is a spin-off of his version of "Suicide Squad."

Still in development with "Man of Tomorrow" are "The Batman II" and "The People v. Gorilla Grodd."

In an Instagram post, Gunn reflected on his tenure heading DC Studios, having grown up reading their comics and heaped praise on Safran.

"The highest of the highs have been all the talented and wonderful people I've worked with and grown to love: the DC Studios crew, our talented collaborators, our casts and crews, and the boisterous and hilarious fans," the director said.

Gunn admitted to disliking the corporate nature of his job, one that takes quite a lot of his time with less time spent for his family and creative endeavors.

"I will miss the people around me, and I will also miss being the co-caretaker of these great characters," he continued. "But I'm also incredibly relieved and excited to get back to pure filmmaking."

The director reiterated he and Safran are still working on "Man of Tomorrow," as well as another DC Studios project that is he co-writing.

RELATED: John Malkovich reflects on limits of friendship in new dark comedy

DC COMICS

JAMES GUNN

PETER SAFRAN

SKYDANCE PRODUCTIONS

WARNER BROS

WARNER BROS.
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