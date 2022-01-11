Netflix renewed 'Emily in Paris' for Seasons 3 and 4

MANILA, Philippines — Our favorite fashionista and Savoir marketing executive is set to share her Parisian adventure further, as Netflix confirmed the two-season renewal of the hit series "Emily In Paris".

Lead actress Lily Collins shared her thrill about the news on her Instagram page.

"Woke up early to give you some VERY exciting news… @emilyinparis is back for Season 3… AND wait for it, Season 4!!!!! I can’t tell if Emily would love or hate this announcement outfit but she’d be screaming either way. Truly love you all, thanks so much for the incredible support. Seriously cannot wait for more. Merci Beaucoup!"

The series has been loved for its puns, funny twists and, of course, fashion.

The renewal comes after the Darren Star-created series returned for its second season last December 22, which was watched for 107.6M hours in its first week.

The show also came in second on Netflix’s Global Top Ten list for English-language series—beaten only by the second season of "The Witcher," which was watched for 168 million hours that week.

The series was the streamer giant’s most popular comedy series in 2020, with its first season watched by 58 million households in its first month.

The series follows Emily (Lily Collins), an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly lands a job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company. She is tasked with revamping their social media strategy, and embarks on a new life in Paris filled with adventures and challenges, as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.