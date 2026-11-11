Kim Chiu vows legal action vs false info, malicious rumors, privacy invasion

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Kim Chiu called out those spreading misinformation about her and is pondering the possibility of legal action against the individuals behind them.

The "It's Showtime" host has largely been absent from the public eye since a Quezon City court took up the qualified theft case she filed against her older sister Lakambini or Lakam.

This is as she has two upcoming projects alongside perennial co-star Paulo Avelino, including an entry in this year's Metro Manila Film Festival, "A Perfect Marriage."

Amid all this, a number of individuals have been speculating that Kim is with child, hence her avoiding the public, rumors that have caught up to the actress.

My legal team is already looking into the individuals and platforms responsible for spreading false information, malicious rumors, and invading my privacy, including possible violations of Article 26 of the Civil Code of the Philippines. Social media can be a powerful tool for both good and bad. Sana gamitin natin ito sa mabuting paraan, hindi para manira, manghusga, o makialam sa pribadong buhay ng ibang tao. Not everything I go through needs to be shared, explained, or justified to the public. You never know what someone is going through until you’re in their shoes. Freedom of expression comes with responsibility A little kindness and respect can go a long way. ???? — kim chiu (@prinsesachinita) November 11, 2026

In an X post shared on November 11, Wednesday, the "Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition" winner said her legal team are already looking into the platforms and people "responsible for spreading false information, malicious rumors, and invading privacy."

Her legal representatives are also looking at possible violations of Article 26 of the Civil Code of the Philippines which covers everyone's right to their dignity, personality, privacy, and peace of mind being respected.

Kim noted how social media "can be a powerful tool for both good and bad" and called on the public to use it "sa mabuting paraan, hindi para manira, manghusga, o makialam sa pribadong buhay ng ibang tao."

"Not everything I go through needs to be shared, explained, or justified to the public. You never know what someone is going through until you're in their shoes," she also said. "Freedom of expression comes with responsibility. A little kindness and respect can go a long way."

It’s sad what our society has come to. Creating narratives about someone’s life you barely know, just to make a story more interesting for monetization. At whose expense? I understand how difficult it is to earn a living, especially as we get older. But should earning money come at the cost of someone else’s peace and dignity? At the end of the day, what legacy do we want to leave behind in Philippine showbiz? Monetization is temporary. Integrity is your legacy.???? — kim chiu (@prinsesachinita) November 11, 2026

The actress had reposted a follower's reply to her recommending she file cases against "clout chasers" crafting content about her and inviting "lowlifes" to bash her.

Kim reposted another follower's response who noted that most of the content involving her was being posted on YouTube and Facebook, allowing those making the posts to monetize them and potentially make a profit.

"It's sad what our society has come to. Creating narratives about someone's life you barely know, just to make a story more interesting for monetization. At whose expense?" the host-actress posited.

On the other side! Let’s use social media to promote and spread good news. ???????? #HouseOfLittleBunnyPH first pop-up Store here in Luzon opening in TRINOMA (Level2) this Saturday!!! ????????????? also #APerfectMarriage in cinemas this December 25,2026. ???????? maraminh salamat po sa lahat.?? — kim chiu (@prinsesachinita) November 11, 2026

She acknowledged the difficulty of earning a living, particularly as people age, but questioned whether it should come at the cost of a person's peace and dignity.

"At the end of the day, what legacy do we want to leave behind in Philippine showbiz? Monetization is temporary. Integrity is your legacy," Kim stated.

In between the two posts, Kim invited fans to use social media positively by spreading the news about "A Perfect Marriage" and the first Luzon pop-up store of her business, House of Little Bunny Philippines Inc.

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