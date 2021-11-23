'Iâ€™m genuinely happy': Ruffa Gutierrez reacts to being linked to Herbert Bautista


































































 




   







   















'I'm genuinely happy': Ruffa Gutierrez reacts to being linked to Herbert Bautista
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 23, 2021 | 6:08pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Beauty queen-actress Ruffa Gutierrez
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez shared her thoughts about privacy and happiness after getting linked to actor and politician Herbert Bautista.



Kris revealed recently that Herbert is allegedly now in a relationship with a “beautiful girlfriend.” 





“It’s common knowledge that you’re now in a new relationship with a beautiful girlfriend… so if you need to talk about your love life, please talk about your present, not your past,” Kris said.



Social media users were quick to link Ruffa to Herbert. 



 






 



Ruffa took to her Twitter account to share her thoughts on privacy and happiness. 



“Social media has made us so eager to show and tell but there is BEAUTY in PRIVACY. Everything isn’t meant to be on display. It’s perfectly fine not to overshare and to keep some things for you. I don’t need validation from strangers because I’m genuinely HAPPY,” she wrote. 



Meanwhile, in a report by Jun Lalin in Abante, Ruffa said it’s better to ask Kris or Herbert who “the beautiful girlfriend” is.



“Unang-una sa lahat, maraming salamat sa lahat ng mahal kong entertainment press at sa media, pati na rin sa iba pa, for thinking that I’m the ‘beautiful girlfriend’ Kris Aquino was referring to in her post. At least BEAUTIFUL ang tingin n’yo sa akin at hindi pangit,” Ruffa said. 



“But seriously, why don’t they question Kris and ask who she was referring to or ask Bistek if he really does have a beautiful girlfriend and who this lady is? I can’t answer that and assume it’s me. That’s all for now,” she added. 



Herbert and Ruffa recently played as husband and wife on the hit online series “The House Arrest Of Us” starring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. 



