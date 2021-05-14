'Never too old to chase your dreams': Ruffa Gutierrez goes back to school after 34 years in showbiz

MANILA, Philippines — It's never too late to go back to school. Beauty queen and actress Ruffa Gutierrez shared that she has gone back to her studies after 34 years in showbiz.

"You’re never too old to chase your dreams," Ruffa wrote on her Instagram.

"I am both humbled and excited to share with you that I am currently enrolled in The Philippine Women’s University to pursue a Bachelor of Arts Degree majoring in Communication Arts under the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP)."

The Commission on Higher Education describes the ETEEAP as a "comprehensive educational assessment program at the tertiary level that recognizes, accredits and gives equivalencies to knowledge, skills, attitudes and values gained by individuals from relevant work." A deputized higher education implements the program and awards the appropriate college degree.

The Miss World 1993 second runner-up said that she has chosen to further her education for herself as well as for her children.

"After 34 years of working in the entertainment industry, I have chosen to further my education. Not only do I want to fulfill a long-held dream and take control of the next chapter of my life, I want to set a good example for my children," she wrote.

Ruffa is mother to teenage daughters Lorin and Venice. She posted last April about her eldest daughter, Lorin, who is set to graduate from high school in June and is pursuing further studies abroad.

Ruffa started early in showbiz during her teens. She is among the children of '60s and '70s matinee idol Eddie Gutierrez and talent manager Annabelle Rama. She is the elder sister of actor Richard Gutierrez and his twin, TV host Raymond Gutierrez.