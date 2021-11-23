Kris Aquino, Mel Sarmiento react to Herbert Bautista's TOTGA tweet

MANILA, Philippines — Engaged celebrity couple Kris Aquino and Mel Sarmiento reacted to actor-politician Herbert Bautista’s “The One That Got Away” statement.

In a now deleted tweet, Herbert told presidential candidate Ping Lacson that he was inspired to propose but she already chose someone else.

“Mr. President Ping @iampinglacson, na-inspire din tuloy akong mag-propose. Kaso, sayang… may napili na po sya,” Herbert wrote, adding #KungMaibabalikKoLang and #TOTGA hashtags.

Mel called out Herbert about the tweet, saying it’s improper to talk about old flames in public.

“Although Mayor Herbert Bautista has already taken down his post which obviously referred to Kris, I just wish that this would serve as a reminder that talking about past flames in public is improper and ungentlemanlike,” Mel said.

Mel also reminded Herbert that the Senate is not showbiz and instead asked Herbert to talk about his accomplishments as a public servant.

“As a former public servant now seeking a seat in the Senate, he should know better than dragging other people to get public attention. Hindi po showbiz ang Senado. People would appreciate it more if he would talk about his credentials to woo our people's votes,” he said.

“Mas magandang accomplishments niya bilang public servant ang ilahad niya sa publiko sa halip na ang mga nakalipas niyang karelasyon,” he added.

Kris then echoed Mel’s sentiment, saying that the former Quezon City mayor is inching to the Magic 12 so there’s no need to talk about their past relationship.

“I totally agree with what he said especially because sa survey na nakita ko, within striking distance ka na sa Magic 12- so there’s no need to use our past to gain attention,” Kris said.

“Trust in yourself, that your track record is more than enough to get you elected and have enough faith in the wisdom of the Filipino voters,” she told her ex-boyfriend.

