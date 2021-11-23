
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Kris Aquino, Mel Sarmiento react to Herbert Bautista's TOTGA tweet
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 23, 2021 | 5:55pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Kris Aquino, Mel Sarmiento react to Herbert Bautista's TOTGA tweet
Engaged couple Kris Aquino and Mel Sarmiento
Kris Aquino via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Engaged celebrity couple Kris Aquino and Mel Sarmiento reacted to actor-politician Herbert Bautista’s “The One That Got Away” statement. 



In a now deleted tweet, Herbert told presidential candidate Ping Lacson that he was inspired to propose but she already chose someone else. 



“Mr. President Ping @iampinglacson, na-inspire din tuloy akong mag-propose. Kaso, sayang… may napili na po sya,” Herbert wrote, adding #KungMaibabalikKoLang and #TOTGA hashtags. 



Mel called out Herbert about the tweet, saying it’s improper to talk about old flames in public. 



 










 



“Although Mayor Herbert Bautista has already taken down his post which obviously referred to Kris, I just wish that this would serve as a reminder that talking about past flames in public is improper and ungentlemanlike,” Mel said. 



Mel also reminded Herbert that the Senate is not showbiz and instead asked Herbert to talk about his accomplishments as a public servant. 



“As a former public servant now seeking a seat in the Senate, he should know better than dragging other people to get public attention. Hindi po showbiz ang Senado. People would appreciate it more if he would talk about his credentials to woo our people's votes,” he said. 



“Mas magandang accomplishments niya bilang public servant ang ilahad niya sa publiko sa halip na ang mga nakalipas niyang karelasyon,” he added. 



Kris then echoed Mel’s sentiment, saying that the former Quezon City mayor is inching to the Magic 12 so there’s no need to talk about their past relationship. 



“I totally agree with what he said especially because sa survey na nakita ko, within striking distance ka na sa Magic 12- so there’s no need to use our past to gain attention,” Kris said. 



“Trust in yourself, that your track record is more than enough to get you elected and have enough faith in the wisdom of the Filipino voters,” she told her ex-boyfriend.



RELATED: Kris Aquino reacts to viral 'because' meme; answers questions about politics, Herbert Bautista


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HERBERT BAUTISTA
                                                      KRIS AQUINO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcoleta slammed for placing political ads on ABS-CBN after pushing for network's shutdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcoleta slammed for placing political ads on ABS-CBN after pushing for network's shutdown


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya writer Jerry Gracio called out senatorial candidate Rodante Marcoleta for placing an ad on ABS-CBN after Marcoleta...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Philippines' Samantha Panlilio delivers explosive swimsuit performance at Miss Grand International 2021                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: Philippines' Samantha Panlilio delivers explosive swimsuit performance at Miss Grand International 2021


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
They say a dramatic entrance is everything! And so it is!

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How Liza Soberano gained courage to &lsquo;start speaking up&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How Liza Soberano gained courage to ‘start speaking up’


                              

                                                                  By Boy Abunda |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Liza Soberano talks freely and honestly about anything. She also uses her social media as a platform for social change and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Celebrities mourn 'Eat Bulaga,' 'Bubble Gang' director Bert de Leon's passing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Celebrities mourn 'Eat Bulaga,' 'Bubble Gang' director Bert de Leon's passing


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Celebrities mourn the passing of veteran TV director Bert de Leon last Sunday. He was 74. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Friendship over? Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford unfollow each other amid 'It's Showtime' fiasco
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Friendship over? Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford unfollow each other amid 'It's Showtime' fiasco


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Is it friendship over for Vice Ganda and Billy Crawford?

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Finally, she found the one': John Lloyd Cruz wishes Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay strong marriage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Finally, she found the one': John Lloyd Cruz wishes Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay strong marriage


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actor John Lloyd Cruz wished ex-girlfriend Ellen Adarna and her husband Derek Ramsay all the happiness in the wor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Albie Casi&ntilde;o apologizes to ex Andi Eigenmann for calling her 'super fat'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Albie Casiño apologizes to ex Andi Eigenmann for calling her 'super fat'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 43 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Actor Albie Casiño apologized to ex-girlfriend Andi Eigenmann for saying that he’s “super happy”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Park Shin Hye pregnant, set to tie knot with Choi Tae Joon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Park Shin Hye pregnant, set to tie knot with Choi Tae Joon


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
South Korean stars Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon are set to tie the knot and are expecting a baby. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I&rsquo;m genuinely happy': Ruffa Gutierrez reacts to being linked to Herbert Bautista
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I’m genuinely happy': Ruffa Gutierrez reacts to being linked to Herbert Bautista


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez shared her thoughts about privacy and happiness after getting linked to actor and politician Herbert...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Song Hye-kyo charms&nbsp;her way into the new Fendi Peekaboo video&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Song Hye-kyo charms her way into the new Fendi Peekaboo video 


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The actress also made headlines recently as excitement drums up for her new romance K-drama “Now We Are Breaking Up,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with