Disney releases 2nd Filipino-inspired advert 'Stepdad'

MANILA, Philippines — Disney released its second Filipino-inspired Christmas advert "The Stepdad."

The latest advert focused on family togetherness is a follow-up to last year's "Lola," which featured the Filipino tradition of parol-making in the Philippines.

Released last November 3, the video has over a million views on Disney UK’s YouTube channel.

“We are proud to reveal our Christmas advert, a heart-warming new story; #TheStepdad,” Disney wrote.

This year's story follows Nicole, the granddaughter from last year's ad, who is now all grown up with a family to make Christmas traditions with. Nicole has two children, Max and Ella, as their new stepdad Mike moves in to their home.

“At the heart of the story is a very special storybook – a precious item belonging to Max from his birth father. The book celebrates the power of storytelling and how it can deepen family bonds; as the family are shown delighting in the magic of Disney storytelling, beautiful animation springs off the pages, igniting the true spirit of Christmas,” Disney wrote.

“Follow their emotional journey as we see them combine existing festive traditions with wonderful new ones. We hope you enjoy this special Christmas ad, celebrating the joy that the stepdads of the world bring us,” it added.

Disney also announced that it will give support worth more than $2 million to its charity partner Make-A-Wish International.

“In celebration of the ‘From Our Family To Yours’ campaign, Disney will give support worth more than $2m to its long-standing charity partner, Make-A-Wish International and their network of Affiliates around the world,” it wrote. — Video from Disney UK YouTube channel