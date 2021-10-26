Celebrities congratulate Kris Aquino for engagement with Mel Sarmiento

'Queen of All Media' Kris Aquino with former Interior Secretary Mel Sarmiento

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities from different networks flooded “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino’s post, saying their congratulations on her engagement with former Interior and Local Government Secretary Mel Sarmiento.

In her Instagram account last Sunday, Kris shared a video with Mel for the first time, announcing their engagement.

Stars commented on Kris’ post, expressing their happiness for her engagement.

“Ate Kris so happy for you!!!,” Anne Curtis wrote.

Angel Locsin commented “Ate” with three heart emojis.

“Wow!!! I was smiling the whole video! So much love and happiness ate. You deserve all the happiness in the world ate. God really answers prayers in his own perfect time. Love you ate,” Kim Chiu wrote.

“Oh my!!! Masaya po ako para sa inyo, Ms Kris,” Neri Naig commented.

“Congratulations,” Bea Alonzo wrote.

Others celebrities who greeted Kris included Mariel Rodriguez, Ogie Alcasid, Alex Gonzaga, Chesca Kramer, Miles Ocampo, K Brosas, Moira dela Torre, Pokwang, Erik Santos and Jinkee Pacquiao, to name a few.

Kris revealed that she said “yes” to spend the rest of her life with Mel.

“To my best friend and the man I said yes to spend the rest of my life with, thank you for as Bimb said loving me for me, with no agenda, and for being just an overall good and patient man. It’s unreal how much more calm & peaceful I feel now that you’re here,” she said.

She also thanked her brother and late President Benigno Simeon “Noy” Aquino for introducing her to Mel.

“We would never have met nor reconnected had it not been for Noy. Thank you to my kuya, kahit wala na sya ramdam na ramdam ko na kahit ilang beses kaming nagkatampuhan, kahit kailan gagawa talaga sya ng paraan na ma-assure kami nila Kuya Josh at Bimb kung gaano nya kami kamahal at hindi talaga sya papayag na ma feel namin na kami ay mapapabayaan. We love you and we miss you,” she said.

Kris also said that personal matters will now remain private in their relationship but she’s now looking forward to become Mel’s wife.

“We agreed, what’s personal shall remain private so hanggang dito lang ang pwede kong ma share. Except I guess to say as much as I am proud to be an Aquino, looking forward na kong maging Sarmiento,” she said.

