Kris Aquino 'mystery man': Who is Mel Senen Sarmiento?

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users identified the mystery man who Kris Aquino greeted on his birthday yesterday.

Former Interior and Local Government Secretary Mel Senen Sarmiento also confirmed that he’s the mystery man after using Kris’ Instagram account to answer a basher of the “Queen of All Media."

An Instagram user asked Kris to delete her social media accounts because she’s narcissistic and Mel will be ruined.

“Ghorl @krisaquino Kung gusto mo talaga na private ang buhay mo. Wag kana mag post ng Ganito narcissistic ka din e. Kawawa naman ang dating DILG secretary sayo be fair. Please abolish you’re social media account. Please lang day! Baka malasin pa,” the IG user said.

Kris fired back at the user, saying why does she need to delete the account with millions of followers. Kris told the basher to delete the basher's instead because the basher only had eight followers.

“Why? Did I name names? ikaw ang nag greet by name and nag assume agad… and bakit mo ko didiktahan to 'abolish' my social media account? Siguro if like you I had 3 posts & 8 followers madaling gawin yun but when you have 4.8 million on IG and 4.5 million on FB you just don’t do that because you respect the relationship you’ve built with the people who have come to love and trust you,” she said.

“If you are afraid about my political ambitions, that’s why you called me narcissistic- that’s really not my problem. Mas mamalasin tayo kung puro ka negahan like your attitude instead of positivity and #lovelovelove. We live in a democracy and wala akong masamang pi-nost,” she added.

The basher replied: “Madame hindi po ito tungkol sa politics. Ang sabi ko lang kung gusto mo ng private life. Bakit need mo pa mag-post ng ganito. Puwede mo naman i-greet na lng siya in private. Puro ka hanash ano yan parang Shopee may hint. Ang narcissistic mo kaya. Ano yun gusto mo pag-usapan ka lagi duh! Kung tatakbo ka tumakbo ka. Kung hindi eh di hindi. Daming hanash bagay sayo sa bahay na lng."

But Mel came to the rescue: “@mynameisaxell hiniram ko yung phone ni Kris - ewan ko kung nakatrabaho kita sa DILG sa laki ng department mahirap maalalala ang lahat. Wag naman masamain kung nag greet nga sa ‘kin, ba’t naman napunta na sa malas? Eh napasaya nga nya ko- kung tutuusin napaka swerte ko. Kung nag sama nga tayo sa department na minahal ko, konting respeto naman sa min ni Kris. - Mel Senen Sarmiento,” Mel wrote.

Mel served as the DILG chief from September 2015 to June 30, 2016 under the administration of Kris’ late brother President Benigno Simeon "Noynoy" Aquino III.

