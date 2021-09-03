Paolo Contis spotted with a girl in Manaoag

MANILA, Philippines — Days after LJ Reyes revealed the reasons behind the break up with Paolo Contis, the actor was spotted with a lady in Manaoag Church, Pangasinan.

Social media user Mica Ancheta posted on Tiktok a video of Paolo walking on the street with a girl with resemblance to Yen Santos.

"Sino kaya tong nakita namin sa Manaoag Church?" Mica wrote.

Though Paolo was wearing facemask and face shield in the video, another photo surfaced online of him and the girl wearing the same outfit in Baguio.

"Huuuyyy #spotted," the unkown Instagram user posted in her IG story.

Paolo and Yen were stars of the Netflix movie “A Far Away Land.” Both celebrities stopped following anyone on their respective Instagram accounts.

