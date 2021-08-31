Juliana Palermo ties knot with American partner

Former sexy actress Juliana Palermo and husband Joel Crabtree with their children

MANILA, Philippines — Former sexy actress Juliana Palermo and her boyfriend Joel Crabtree have recently tied the knot in Cancun, Mexico.

In her Instagram account, Juliana posted photos of the celebration.

“Everything I ever prayed for. #HiCrush. I let go and loved myself… first. This is ultimately what lead me to a man who accepted all of me. This moment made sense of it all,” Juliana wrote.

“I love you so much, Daddy. Thank you for giving me this moment,” she added.

In another post, Juliana said she trusts the Lord and follows His guidance and it is everything she lives for.

“Trust that the Lord will grant all that our heart truly desires if we follow His guidance. This is everything I lived for; all the hardships and confusion asking God why I couldn’t seem to get it right before,” she said.

She also thanked her family and friends for supporting them.

“Couldn’t ask for better support, grateful for you guys!!!” she wrote.

The couple has a child, Jack Alexander, born March last year.