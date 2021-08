Secretly married? Ogie Diaz clarifies Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil status

MANILA, Philippines — Talent manager Ogie Diaz denied that Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil already tied the knot.

This was after social media users noticed that Liza and Enrique wore identical rings in a YouTube video.

In his recent vlog on his YouTube channel, Ogie clarified that those rings were just set props.

"Hindi totoo 'yan," Ogie declared.

"Yung singsing na 'yan ay hindi totoo. Parang ano 'yan photo shoot or nagba-vlog sila, nandoon si Perry. Ipinasuot ni Perry kay Liza 'yung singsing na props," he added.

Ogie said he was surprised after social media users tagged him in the post.

"Naloka ako. Daming nag-tag. Parang ako, ha totoo ba ito? Bakit walang sinasabi sa akin si Liza? Ako ang manager, wala akong alam. Kaya siyempre dali-dali ako ay nag-text kay Liza para linawin lahat," he said.

"Tinanong ko siya, 'Anak, ano ba ito?' So pinasa ko kay Liza 'yung naka-encircle na singsing (sa pictures). Sabi ni Liza, 'Parehong kanan po 'yan. 'Yung isa ay accessory na suot ko, 'yun 'yung galing kay Tito Perry; 'yung ring po ni Quen, kanya po 'yon,'" he added.

The host and talent manager said Liza pledged to him that he will never be the last to know if something happened between her and Enrique.

"Kaya sabi ko kay Liza, 'Alam mo naman ako anak puwede mo akong lihiman basta huwag lang ako 'yung last one to know.' Ang sabi ni Liza, 'No problem po, malalaman niyo po kung sakali,'" he said. —Video from Ogie Diaz YouTube channel