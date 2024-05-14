Ina Alegre manages to make films again

Ina Alegre entered into politics in 2016. Born and raised in Pola, Oriental Mindoro, Ina initially served as vice mayor of Pola in 2016 and then elected mayor in 2019 and subsequently got re-elected in 2022. She admits that her showbiz background gave her an edge over other politicians.

MANILA, Philippines — Since she made her big-screen debut in director Joseph Villamor’s 1995 film “Uubusin Ko ang Tapang Mo,” with action star Jess Lapid Jr. in the lead, actress-turned-politician Ina Alegre (Jennifer Cruz in real life) thought she would pursue making films for a long time.

She worked in Pablo Santiago’s action-comedy-romance, “Ang Syota Kong Balikbayan” with Fernando Poe Jr. (1995), Ariel Ureta’s comedy, “Ober da Bakod” (1996), Butch Perez’s action-drama, “Mumbaki” (1996), Cesar Montano’s action flick, “Bullet” (1999), and Joey del Rosario’s action-drama, “Alyas Pogi: Ang Pagbabalik” (1999).

Ina also appeared in Toto Natividad’s crime-drama, “Suspek” (1999) and Cesar Apolinario’s action-drama, “Banal” (2008).

She made special appearances even in foreign projects shot in the Philippines — Roger Spottiswoode’s TV movie, “Noriega: God’s Favorite” (2000) and Sidney J. Furie’s war action-drama, “Under Heavy Fire” (2001).

However, the opportunity to become a public servant came into Ina’s life even if she didn’t have any political background. She successfully ventured into politics starting in 2016.

Born and raised in Pola, Oriental Mindoro, Ina initially served as vice mayor of Pola in 2016 and finished one term. She was elected mayor in 2019 and subsequently got re-elected in 2022.

Ina’s entry into showbiz gave her an edge over other politicians. “Kahit na hindi naman ako gano’n kasikat or kakilala tulad ng ibang artista, pero may napakisamahan ako na writers who saw my work as a mayor and showbiz star.”

Pola is now becoming not just a favorite tourist destination, but also a locale and destination for films. Pola is now the shooting capital of Oriental Mindoro.

“Once a film company shoots in Pola, we are giving an incentive to them,” said Ina. “We are not charging for anything, but I want them to help the residents.”

“I don’t require them to secure a permit first. We don’t make it a hard time for them. We even help them with what they need. The company can get the residents as extra. That means a lot to them if they earn P200, P300 or even P1,000. Malaking bagay sa mga tao sa Pola ‘yun na naghihirap,” added she.

In 2021, Coco Martin and Julia Montes filmed Brillante Mendoza’s “Pula,” a barangay in Pola. Ina was given a role in the said film. “Coco and company stayed in Pola for three weeks,” Ina shared. “Other stars filmed there, too.”

Ina with ‘Pula’ co-actor Raymart Santiago.

Julia Barretto and Xian Lim were also in Pola for “Bahay na Pula” in 2022. “Thankful ako kay direk Brillante Mendoza,” said Ina. “Thankful ako sa Viva, kay Coco and other directors who went to Pola to shoot.”

“Si Coco, sobrang bait niya. Inaaral niya talaga ang script before mag-shoot. Naging super close kami. Coco bought a beach-front property there in Pola.”

Recently, Ina started making films again. In 2021, she accepted direk Brillante’s “Palitan.” That was followed by the director’s “Sisid” (2022) and “Bahay na Pula” (2022).

Reynold Giba’s “Sapul” and Louie Ignacio’s “AbeNida” came in 2023. Direk Brillante’s “Pula” wrapped up in 2021, is now finally shown on Netflix.

Ina also took on being an owner and team manager of Mindoro Tamaraws and Pola Pilipinas. One is for local competitions, while the latter competes abroad. Managing the teams is a job she recently accepted. She also makes it a point to watch the games to support the teams.

“Trabaho talaga,” said Ina. “Mahirap mapagod. But when others thank me or say, ‘Good work’ or ‘Good job,’ parang nawawala lahat ang problema mo.”

Ina has yet to excellently divide her time, but she knows how to shuttle between her work as a mayor, a mom to her four children, her family and her other important activities.

“Time-consuming lahat ng work, but you should know how to divide and prioritize the important things to do,” Ina said. “I don’t really know how to distinguish the quality time for my family in a week. Sometimes, my daughter was asking me, what is quality time for them.”

“Days before Mother’s Day, we had lunch and they already had flowers for me. Eldest Jamima, 24; Patricia, 22; Miguel, 16 is a shooter and does firing; Samantha is the youngest turning 15.”

Ina acknowledged actor EJ Falcon, who was elected vice governor of Oriental Mindoro and extends his help to Pola in whatever way he can. “Kaibigan ko si vice gov. Ejay is from Pola. We’re okay. We help each other.”

With director Brillante Mendoza (extreme right) and the ‘Pula’ main cast led by Coco Martin. Also in the cast are Allan Paule and Lotlot de Leon.

Ina refuses to acknowledge she makes it a “package deal” to get a role in every film being shot in Pola. “If there’s a role that I can do, that’s the only time I act,” Ina admitted. “Walang package deal.”

She did not deny, however, that she missed acting terribly. In the film of direk Brillante’s, “Pula,” she plays a meaty role and got to do scenes with Coco.

“The film is intended for a small town and Pola was ideal for ‘Pula,’” said Ina. “I want people to see how beautiful Pola is and gaano kabait ang mga Poleños. They are peaceful, loving and very religious. Zero crime rate kami.”

After films started shooting in Pola, their tourism increased a hundred percent. Before, we would get tourists na 20,000 a year. Today, we get as many as a hundred thousand and it’s still increasing.”

“Kung gusto mo ng dagat, ilog, lawa, bundok, meron kami sa Pola,” said Ina. “Anything na meron ka sa mind mo, dadalhin kita doon.”

“They have yet to see hotels built in Pola, but we have resorts for tourists. In almost five years, marami na kaming nakitang improvement sa Pola. Malayo na ang narating ng Pola,” concluded she.