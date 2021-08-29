Bekis on the Run confronts LGBTQIA+ bullying, discrimination

Drama-comedy Bekis on the Run is helmed by Joel Lamangan and stars Diego Loyzaga, Christian Bables, Kylie Verzosa and Sean de Guzman.

Beyond being an LGBT-themed comedy-drama, Vivamax’s upcoming film Bekis on the Run (BOTR) has serious undertones about corruption and bullying.

It was articulated by the award-winning director Joel Lamangan during the digital media conference when asked about the salient issues that were tackled in the movie.

“First of all, (there should be) human treatment for unique individuals like the gay people,” direk Joel told The STAR in Filipino. “They shouldn’t be bullied. They shouldn’t be exploited, taken advantage of or abused. They should be treated fairly. We should love our fellow humans.”

The main message of the film is, “Kailangan makita na bagama’t may kakaibang tao na kakaiba kesa sa atin, dapat natin mabigyan ng pagkakataon na mapakinggan at makilala sila, hindi pagsasamantalahan at ibu-bully,” he added.

BOTR tells a story of Andres (Diego Loyzaga) and his gay brother Donald (Christian Bables), who try to rob a construction firm to fund the medication for their guardian. However, things go sideways and they have no choice but to run. The robbery incident becomes a national concern. They, subsequently, earn the sympathy of the public as well as the gay community when the reason for their act is known.

Diego and Christian are joined by Kylie Verzosa, who plays Andres’ partner, Adriana, and Sean de Guzman as Donald’s ex-boyfriend, Martin.

Direk Joel went on, “Sa panahon ngayon, may mga lumalabas na dapat politically correct ang pagtrato sa LGBTQIA+. May mga tumitingin ng mga ganun kaya yung mga gumagawa (ng pelikula) ay dapat pag-aralan nila kung ano yung mga panuntunan at kung ano ang mga hindi dapat gawin kapag ginipit mo ang isang character ng LGBTQIA+.”

The cast members were also asked about their views on LGBTQIA+ community and they all expressed their support for it.

Sean, for one, said gender equality is important. “Dapat natin tingnan yung mga tao na pantay-pantay. Gumawa man ng mali o gumawa man ng tama. Dapat hindi natin tinitingnan sa kasarian ang isang tao dahil may kanya-kanya tayong pagkakaiba sa bawat isa.”

Christian, who won an award for his performance in another gay film Die Beautiful, stated he is “a proud ally of the (LGBTQIA+) community. Nagkaroon ako ng malawak na pangunawa sa kanilang mga pinaglalaban at sa kanilang mga adhikain,” adding, through BOTR and the gay characters he has portrayed, he continues to help the community voice out its rights.

“Everyone gets bullied, moreso, the people in the LGBTQIA+ community. It can be unfair, parang sini-shame sila for their decision to be who they are as a person. It’s wrong,” said Diego.

“People should be more aware na it’s not a choice. They shouldn’t be treated differently,” he continued.

Miss International 2016 Kylie shared how BOTR has broadened her perspective about the LGBTQIA+ community. “Malalim kasi yung pinag-huhugutan nila na mga advocacies. Yung rally na nakikita natin sa film nagpapakita na may pinaglalaban sila and they need acceptance.”

Meanwhile, Sean revealed that direk Joel added some kissing scenes which were not part of the script. “Lahat kami na-sho-shock kasi hindi kami prepared.”

Sean did a bed scene and a torrid kissing scene with Christian in the film. The former has worked with direk Joel in Anak ng Macho Dancer.

Christian disclosed this is his first time to do such scenes even though he did a lot of gay roles before, “Once kasi nakapasok ka na sa shoes ng character, kung saan man dadalhin ng director yung ship kumbaga masasakyan mo yun eh. Somehow, magiging ready ikaw. Although ikaw as an actor, medyo may gulat factor pa din.”

On the other hand, Kylie and Diego are open to the possibility of portraying lesbian and gay roles, respectively, in the future, given the right director, script and material.

“Actually, andami kong nakikita na comment online na, ‘She should do a lesbian role.’ I am willing to do one as long as gusto ko yung material, director and okay din yung mga cast members,” expressed Kylie.

It is a challenge for her, she added. “I haven’t done it before. Gusto ko din magampanan yung role na ganun… gusto ko may substance at laman, gusto ko maganda yung material for me to do a project like that.”

Diego chimed in, “Same. If given the right script, character at yung mensahe ng movie, yung may aral siya…I would be interested in doing it.”

BOTR’s playdate is on Sept. 17 streaming exclusively on Vivamax.