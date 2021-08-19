Maine Mendoza, Nikko Natividad defend Arjo Atayde over Baguio incident

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Nikko Natividad defended Arjo Atayde over accusations that the actor allegedly just left his film crew after testing positive for COVID-19 in Baguio.

In his Twitter account, the Hashtag member said Arjo never abandoned them and was actually rushed to the hospital.

“Hindi kame inabanduna. Nakakatawa kasi pagkakareport. At hindi rin ho tumakas. Sinugod ho sa hospital,” he said.

“Napaka buti at alaga ni arjo sa aming lahat. Kaya panong sasabihing inabanduna?” he added in another tweet.

Hindi kame inabanduna. Nakakatawa kasi pagkakareport. At hindi rin ho tumakas. Sinugod ho sa hospital https://t.co/Ul3hRHyS79 — NikkoDAKS (@Hashtag_nikko13) August 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Arjo’s girlfriend, Maine Mendoza, clarified that she’s not tolerating her boyfriend’s alleged breach of safety protocols.

The “Eat Bulaga” host answered a Twitter user's post that said: "@mainedcm ayaw kong maniwala na kaya mong itolerate ang mali, na mas pabor sayo ang ginawa ni atayde kesa sa safety ng maraming tao. Hindi isang Maine Mendoza yun," the netizen said.

“Hello! I am not 'tolerating' him but there’s just so much you do not know about the story. And I hope he gets the chance to tell his side and the context of what had happened these past few days,” Maine replied.

“I also hope you do not base your judgments solely on what you see online because you might just be seeing an angle of the real scenario,” she added.

Hello! I am not “tolerating” him but there’s just so much you do not know about the story. And I hope he gets the chance to tell his side and the context of what had happened these past few days. I also hope you do not base your judgments solely on what you see online.. — Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) August 18, 2021

RELATED: Magalong: Arjo Atayde, film crew get COVID-19 allegedly after breaking protocols in Baguio

Arjo Atayde camp airs side over Magalong's protocols breach accusation

