Magalong: Arjo Atayde, film crew get COVID-19 for breaking protocols in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — An actor shooting a film in Baguio City has tested positive for COVID-19 and has since left, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said.

According to Magalong, actor Arjo Atayde and nine of his movie production colleagues were infected by the virus.

He said they were in the city shooting a film and the crew of around 100 people had been staying in the city for two months.

The mayor said he allowed the production team to shoot because he believed the film would help promote the beauty of Baguio City.

Magalong said that the group was given permission to proceed with filming as long as they follow health and safety protocols in Baguio. He said, however, that they did not maintain a "bubble" that was meant as a safety measure.

It was also found out that some of the members of the production team had been going in and out of Baguio City, bypassing the city's triage center in some cases.

The nine members of the film crew who tested positive for COVID-19 are now in isolation facilities run by the city government.

In his interview with Regional News Group-RNG Luzon, Magalong said Arjo and his group were in lock-in taping in the city and 10 out of 100 personnel have tested positive for the dreaded virus.

"Nag-positive yung isang grupo na nagsu-shooting dito, yung grupo nila Mr. Atayde. They committed to us na magkakaroon sila ng bubble, pero di nangyari. Nagkataon pala na may mga tao sila na umuuwi sa lugar, at pagbalik, hindi nagtri-triage," Magalong said.

"Tapos yung monthly testing na commitment nila, hindi nagawa. So, eto nangyari ngayon. There are 10 people, sa grupo nila na 100, na nag-positive. Positive siya. Kaya lang bigla siya umalis kahapon without our knowledge, claiming na siya lang daw ang asymptomatic. At yung mga kasama niya, asymptomatic, iniwanan na lang niya..." he added.

Magalong said that he was in touch with Arjo instructing him what to do with his people but Arjo suddenly left Baguio.

"May potential na puwede siya maka-infect ng iba dahil sa ginawa niya. I'm in touch with him. Binibigyan ko lang siya ng instructions na, 'Make sure na lahat ng tao mo walang lalabas, walang aalis.' Only to find out na iniwanan na pala niya at nakaalis na siya," he said.

According to Magalong, Baguio is now closed for any shooting because of the incident.

"At this time, talagang maghihigpit na kami. Maganda naman ang intensiyon na magsu-shoot sila dito dahil they would like to promote itong city. Pero meron namang mga commitments iyan. Nag-usap kami. There should be commitments. Kailangan nilang i-deliver yung kanilang commitment. Strictly, they have to comply sa mga pinag-usapan," the mayor stressed.