




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Arjo Atayde camp airs side over Magalong's protocols breach accusation
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 18, 2021 | 2:52pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Arjo Atayde camp airs side over Magalong's protocols breach accusation
Arjo
The STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The camp of Arjo Atayde released a statement after Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong revealed that the actor breached safety protocols after getting COVID-19 and leaving the city without permission.



In a statement sent to the media, Feelmaking Productions head of production Ellen Criste confirmed that Arjo tested positive for the dreaded virus last August 16 and is suffering from high fever, headaches and difficulty in breathing that's why he had to immediately leave Baguio to be rushed to a hospital in Manila. 



"Arjo Atayde tested positive for COVID-19 as shooting for his new film, culminated in Baguio last August 16. Arjo was suffering from high fever, headaches, and difficulty in breathing,” the statement said.



“It was the mutual decision of Feelmaking Productions Inc., Arjo's parents, and doctors to rush the actor, who has a pre-existing medical condition, straight to a hospital in Manila on August 17,” it added. 



 






 



The production team also provided assistance to nine other film crew members who tested positive for COVID-19. 



“We have provided assistance for nine others who tested positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic and are currently in quarantine. We have likewise coordinated with the local officials for the necessary safety protocols,” the company said. 



The statement also added that Arjo's family reached out to Magalong and assured him and the people of Baguio that they will comply with their commitment to the city. 



"The Atayde family has reached out to Mayor Benjamin Magalong and we assure him and the people of  Baguio that we will comply with our commitments to the City. We are grateful for the opportunity to shoot in their beautiful city and apologize for whatever inconvenience that this unfortunate incident may have caused,” it said. 



Arjo's family is also asking his fans to pray for the actor and for the nine other staff members. 



"We request for the speedy recovery of Arjo and the nine who tested positive.” 



RELATED: Magalong: Arjo Atayde, film crew get COVID-19 for breaking protocols in Baguio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ARJO ATAYDE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I was stupid': Daniel Padilla admits mistake but swears Kathryn Bernardo is the only one
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I was stupid': Daniel Padilla admits mistake but swears Kathryn Bernardo is the only one


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla revealed that he made a mistake but girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo forgave him. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Manny Pacquiao, KC Concepcion recall being mistaken to be kissing in a bar                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: Manny Pacquiao, KC Concepcion recall being mistaken to be kissing in a bar


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
World boxing champ Manny Pacquiao recently met fellow Filipino celebrity KC Concepcion in Wild Card Gym in Los Ange...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Heart Evangelista, Brandon Boyd seen in 'kilig' photo shoot for art collaboration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Heart Evangelista, Brandon Boyd seen in 'kilig' photo shoot for art collaboration


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
After announcing last May that they will have an art collaboration, Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista and Incubus frontman...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Matteo Guidicelli hints at possible Sarah Geronimo pregnancy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Matteo Guidicelli hints at possible Sarah Geronimo pregnancy


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actor Matteo Guidicelli stirred speculations that his wife Sarah Geronimo might be pregnant following a cryptic post on social...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Michael V addresses rumored network transfer, 'Pepito Manaloto' ending
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Michael V addresses rumored network transfer, 'Pepito Manaloto' ending


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Comedian-actor Michael V dispelled rumors of him leaving GMA-7 in his YouTube vlog last August 14. He also denied that "Pepito...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Bea Alonzo: Dominic Roque not there 'to hurt women'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bea Alonzo: Dominic Roque not there 'to hurt women'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo revealed that her relationship with boyfriend Dominic Roque only started just a few months ago...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'TV Patrol' anchors poke fun at Karen Davila's viral reaction
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'TV Patrol' anchors poke fun at Karen Davila's viral reaction


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Henry Omaga-Diaz made fun of his fellow broadcaster Karen Davila at the end of "TV Patrol" last Monday. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Magalong: Arjo Atayde, film crew get COVID-19 for breaking protocols in Baguio
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Magalong: Arjo Atayde, film crew get COVID-19 for breaking protocols in Baguio


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Magalong said he allowed the production team to shoot because he believed in the film would help promote the beauty of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Agot Isidro thanks DDS trolls: 'Nawa&rsquo;y mabiyayaan kayo ng sustansya sa mind'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Agot Isidro thanks DDS trolls: 'Nawa’y mabiyayaan kayo ng sustansya sa mind'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Sometimes, I make patol. Because it's fun."

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eillish and other kids rule the US charts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eillish and other kids rule the US charts


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
For pop music fans, the news is big, funny, amusing.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with