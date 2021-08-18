Arjo Atayde camp airs side over Magalong's protocols breach accusation

MANILA, Philippines — The camp of Arjo Atayde released a statement after Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong revealed that the actor breached safety protocols after getting COVID-19 and leaving the city without permission.

In a statement sent to the media, Feelmaking Productions head of production Ellen Criste confirmed that Arjo tested positive for the dreaded virus last August 16 and is suffering from high fever, headaches and difficulty in breathing that's why he had to immediately leave Baguio to be rushed to a hospital in Manila.

"Arjo Atayde tested positive for COVID-19 as shooting for his new film, culminated in Baguio last August 16. Arjo was suffering from high fever, headaches, and difficulty in breathing,” the statement said.

“It was the mutual decision of Feelmaking Productions Inc., Arjo's parents, and doctors to rush the actor, who has a pre-existing medical condition, straight to a hospital in Manila on August 17,” it added.

The production team also provided assistance to nine other film crew members who tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have provided assistance for nine others who tested positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic and are currently in quarantine. We have likewise coordinated with the local officials for the necessary safety protocols,” the company said.

The statement also added that Arjo's family reached out to Magalong and assured him and the people of Baguio that they will comply with their commitment to the city.

"The Atayde family has reached out to Mayor Benjamin Magalong and we assure him and the people of Baguio that we will comply with our commitments to the City. We are grateful for the opportunity to shoot in their beautiful city and apologize for whatever inconvenience that this unfortunate incident may have caused,” it said.

Arjo's family is also asking his fans to pray for the actor and for the nine other staff members.

"We request for the speedy recovery of Arjo and the nine who tested positive.”

