'Chan-Chan': Netizens clamor for Jackie Chan, Jose Mari Chan collaboration

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users are clamoring for a collaboration between Chinese superstar Jackie Chan and Filipino Christmas songs icon Jose Mari Chan after Shopee tapped the martial artist to be its 9.9 sale endorser.

Shopee announced earlier that Jackie will be the new endorser of the brand for its September sale. Jose Mari, meanwhile, was the endorser of the brand last Christmas season.

"Introducing our 9.9 legend, Jackie Chan. A Hollywood star and a childhood hero who has been an inspiration to many. Dance the Shopee shake with Jackie Chan!" Shopee wrote.

Internet users took to Twitter to ask Shopee for the two Chans to collaborate in the future. Some even suggested for them to sing and dance together!

Filipinos expect to see (and hear) more of Jose Mari a few days from now when September comes.

Nanghina ako please. Why can Shoppee PH hire Jackie Chan but not anyone to compose their own song? ???????????? https://t.co/yUC7CR82Ra — ???????? jo of frito ???????? (@notinherent) August 19, 2021

ber months na niyan,,,, i need a jackie chan x jose mari chan collab @ShopeePH — mi??h :) (@youngklovesyou6) August 19, 2021

kuya will and jackie chan's collab will be: BIGYAN NG JACKIE CHAN!!! charcharchar — drooling for yone (@lazybade) August 19, 2021

from jose marie chan to jackie chan tapos sana sunod bang chan naman daw AY SIGE MA???? https://t.co/On19bzUKz5 — rubi???? (@wannabhiee) August 19, 2021

Basta the best commercial sa #shoppee kay si Jose Marie Chan ug Jackie Chan...???????? — Tala Luis (@samatalim) August 19, 2021