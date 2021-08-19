




































































 




   







   















'Chan-Chan': Netizens clamor for Jackie Chan, Jose Mari Chan collaboration
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 19, 2021 | 4:30pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Chan-Chan': Netizens clamor for Jackie Chan, Jose Mari Chan collaboration
Filipino Christmas songs icon Jose Mari Chan and Chinese superstar Jackie Chan
MANILA, Philippines — Social media users are clamoring for a collaboration between Chinese superstar Jackie Chan and Filipino Christmas songs icon Jose Mari Chan after Shopee tapped the martial artist to be its 9.9 sale endorser.



Shopee announced earlier that Jackie will be the new endorser of the brand for its September sale. Jose Mari, meanwhile, was the endorser of the brand last Christmas season. 



"Introducing our 9.9 legend, Jackie Chan. A Hollywood star and a childhood hero who has been an inspiration to many. Dance the Shopee shake with Jackie Chan!" Shopee wrote.  



Internet users took to Twitter to ask Shopee for the two Chans to collaborate in the future. Some even suggested for them to sing and dance together!



Filipinos expect to see (and hear) more of Jose Mari a few days from now when September comes.



 



















                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

