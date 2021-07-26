




































































 




   







   















Yam Concepcion ties knot with businessman boyfriend
Yam Concepcion tied the knot with businessman Miguel Cuunjieng 
Yam Concepcion via Facebook

                     

                        

                           
                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 1:10pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Yam Concepcion tied the knot with businessman Miguel Cuunjieng in an intimate ceremony in New York City. 



In her personal Facebook page, Yam posted photos of the intimate ceremony. 



“We have a no return policy effective July 24 2021,” Yam wrote in the caption. 



“I’m now officially Miguel’s fly fishing wife,” she added. 






Yam revealed in a video blog uploaded on YouTube that she and her boyfriend got engaged in New Year's Eve of 2019.



Yam said last week in a report by ABS-CBN News that she’s busy doing the wedding preparations as of that time. 



"Since nandito tayo sa US ikaw lahat magpa-plan nun. Wala akong tagatulong planning all these things. Hindi naman siya grand celebration, we just want it very simple and very intimate. Ako lahat. Stressful pala siya talaga," Yam said.



The “Init ng Magdamag” star said that she’s already two months in New York and cherishing the moments with her husband. 



RELATED: Yam Concepcion set to marry non-showbiz boyfriend end of July


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

