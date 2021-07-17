




































































 




   

   









Yam Concepcion set to marry non-showbiz boyfriend end of July
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Yam Concepcion revealed that she and non-showbiz boyfriend Miguel Cuunjieng are set to tie the knot by the end of July. 



In a report by ABS-CBN News, Yam said she’s busy doing the wedding preparations as of the moment. 



"Since nandito tayo sa US ikaw lahat magpa-plan nun. Wala akong tagatulong planning all these things. Hindi naman siya grand celebration, we just want it very simple and very intimate. Ako lahat. Stressful pala siya talaga," Yam said.



The “Init ng Magdamag” star said that she’s already two months in New York and cherishing the moments with her soon-to-be husband. 










"I've been loving New York so far, two months na ako dito and what I celebrate the most is the time that I spend with Miguel. Kasi six years din kaming LDR, finally we get to enjoy time together, extended time together," she said.



Yam revealed in a video blog uploaded on YouTube that she and her boyfriend got engage in New Year's Eve of 2019.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

