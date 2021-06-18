




































































 




   







   















How these celeb mom and online personalities keep their homes safe for their loved ones
Megan Young, Kryz Uy and Saab Magalona are germ busters through and through, not allowing viruses and bacteria to thrive in their homes.
How these celeb mom and online personalities keep their homes safe for their loved ones

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Euden Valdez (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2021 - 10:45am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Cleaning the home has reached a different standard during this pandemic. Nowadays, it’s not just about cleaning surfaces that are visible to our eyes, but more about sanitizing objects and spaces.



While regular vacuuming and pagpag may help keep dusts and dirt away, these are not enough to kill deep-seated germs and viruses that are stealthily living in things inside our homes. We call these, germumus.  



Mom celebs and online personalities attest to this. Away from the camera and their social media following, they are germ busters through and through, not allowing viruses and bacteria to thrive in their homes.



Find out how they are doing it to keep their loved ones safe in their homes.



1. Saab Magalona










Saab Magalona, the other half of the top streaming podcast Wake up with Jim and Saab, is a mom of two young and makukulit boys. When their home becomes “makalat” during playtime, it’s okay with her because she knows that her kids are exploring and learning.



What is not okay for her is them being exposed to germs that they don’t see. “I still like to make sure that the house is still clean and germ-free. Even if we don’t see it, there are germumus hiding everywhere, especially in our hard-to-wash fabrics,” Saab posted on Instagram.



Actress, former beauty queen and now content creator Megan Young is also very strict when it comes to sanitation at home. She lives with her husband and actor Mikael Daez, whom she co-produces the podcast #BehindRelationshipGoals. There’s also Soba, their beloved dog.



Megan too has the same concern at home, which is cleaning big and heavy fabrics. “Imagine washing the couch every week!” she said in her Instagram post.



As a first-time mom Kryz Uy, who is also a vlogger and online personality, is now more conscious in keeping her home safe for her family. “Make sure everything is in its place. That way [the] baby won't be able to access sharp objects, or things they should not play with. At the same time, your home is orderly, neat and easier to clean!” she explained.



Apart from baby-proofing the house, Kryz also makes sure that her home is free from nasty germumus! “Another place that needs a lot of in-between washes because of drools, spit-ups, pupus, even Sky’s (their dog) fur, [would be Scott’s room]” as she explains in her recent Instagram Post. Kryz also explains that since Scott has a lot of hard-to-wash fabrics in this space, this would definitely need some in-between washing.



Let us spray and protect



As much as we want to, we can’t wash fabrics like mattresses, blankets and pillows daily. Fortunately, Downy is here to help us keep a clean and fresh home in-between washes.



Its newest product, the Downy Antibac+ Fabric Spray, can be used in hard-to-wash fabrics like beddings, mattresses, curtains, sofas and carpets, among others. It penetrates deep to kill up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria, and eliminates odor to leave nothing but Downy Freshness.



As Megan would say, “So happy now [that] I’ve got my house smell like Downy freshness and free from 99.9% of germumus. Even Soba is happy.” Spraying her pet’s bed helps keep those germs at bay too!



For moms like Saab and Kryz, having the new Downy Antibac Fabric Spray available in the Philippines is really cause to celebrate! They can now spray and protect their homes--and even their kids’ toys, making their homes safe for their kids.



Follow these quick and easy steps to use the NEW Downy Antibac+ Fabric Spray:



    
	
  1. Turn the spray cap on.
    
	 
    2. 
	
  2. Keep a 20-30cm distance away from the object and spray as much as it gets wet.
    
	 
    3. 
	
  3. Let the fabric air dry after spraying.
    
	 
    4. 
	
  4. Turn the spray cap off after use and keep upright.
    
	 
    5. 
	
  5. Enjoy Downy Freshness on your fabrics that are now free of germs!
With Downy Antibac+ Fabric Spray, #LetUsSprayAndProtect our homes to keep our loved ones safe.



 



Like and follow Downy at https://www.facebook.com/DownyPhilippines to know more.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

