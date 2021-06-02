




































































 




   







   















Andrea Torres honored to possibly pair with John Lloyd Cruz on GMA
From left: Andrea Torres, John Lloyd Cruz
GMA Network, ABS-CBN/Released

                     

                        

                           
Andrea Torres honored to possibly pair with John Lloyd Cruz on GMA

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2021 - 12:57pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Andrea Torres admitted that she’s excited to work with actor John Lloyd Cruz. 



In a report by “24 Oras,” Andrea said she has always been a fan of John Lloyd. 



"Nagulat din po at siyempre natuwa. Kasi he is a brilliant actor at fan din ako niya," Andrea said. 



She added that it was an honor for her to work with John Lloyd if the project pushes through.



 










 



"Sa mga interviews ko 'yun din laging binabanggit ko na isa siya sa mga gusto kong makatrabaho. So if ever po, malaking honor po for me," she said. 



Willie Revillame recently revealed that there’s an upcoming project for John Lloyd in GMA. He then said in an episode of “Tutok To Win” that John Lloyd’s love interest in the project is initialed as “A.T.”



Andrea was the former girlfriend of Derek Ramsay who is now engaged to Ellen Adarna, John Lloyd’s former girlfriend whom he has a son, Elias. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

