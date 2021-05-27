




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Julie Anne  breaks  free from  â€˜usualâ€™ songs
Julie Anne San Jose wants her first single of the year, Free, to feel like a taste of freedom given that in reality, movement is still limited because of the pandemic. The song also comes with a fierce music video that showcases not only her singing but also dancing and ‘rapper’s swag’.
STAR/ File

                     

                        

                           
Julie Anne  breaks  free from  ‘usual’ songs

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Nathalie Tomada (The Philippine Star) - May 27, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Julie Anne San Jose is breaking free from her usual music releases in her first single of the year, titled Free, under Universal Records.



“We just wanted to create something refreshing and light, and feel-good somehow. I rarely released upbeat songs. The past songs I made were R&B and pop. But this one is very danceable,” she said in an exclusive Zoom chat with The STAR.



Behind the song Free is a team of music producers from both the US and the Philippines — Herdy Casseus, Andrew Gonzales, Carlisle Tabanera and Ito Rapadas. Julie Anne co-wrote the song with Eduardo Gonzalez and Denise Pimping.



“Good thing about this track, it has a very festival vibe in terms of the arrangement plus the song elements that include primitive instruments or percussions (upon the suggestion of Kathleen Dy-Go, Universal Records executive). Ang ganda kasi ng elements ng Philippine instruments if you incorporate them into a song. It’s perfect for summer.”






Directed by Miggy Tanchanco, the music video for Free is also a certified fresh experience for her “because I don’t really dance in my past music videos.” Except for a little dancing she did in Bahaghari, her collaboration song with Gloc-9, in Free, it’s full-blown choreography.



In terms of feel, Julie wants Free to be like a taste of freedom even as in reality, movement is still limited because of the pandemic.



“Nakakasawa yung ganitong feeling, yung locked-in ka tapos you’re limited from doing the things that you want,” she said.






“We all want to be free from stress, from problems, from the pandemic. Iba talaga ang naging epekto sa pandemic natin ngayon, although may mga maganda naman naidulot but it’s always up to us, how we’re going to handle the situation.



“So, I wouldn’t say (be) positive, but let’s be optimistic.”



While Free is not a “drastic change,” the upbeat number shows that she’s enjoying this freedom to explore her music and experiment with her image as a performer — on her own terms. And perhaps, Julie Anne can afford to do so now that she can confidently say that she has found her voice.



“Nahanap ko na yung voice ko, yung placement, yung tone, kung papaano ko kakantahin yung mga iba pang mga songs. But you know, it takes a lot of time to really learn and every day is a learning experience as long as you constantly use your voice but not strain it.



“Ito yung puhunan ko so I really take care of my voice. I don’t do stuff that I know are bawal or makakasira sa boses ko. Also, learning it doesn’t stop for me. For example, even if there are things I’m already used to doing, I still want to do other new things because I always want to challenge myself and to feel the thrill of  doing it.”



Meanwhile, asked what are the first things she’ll do once the pandemic is over, she said she plans to travel, hang out with relatives and friends and pursue her long-delayed plans of taking a Master’s degree in Broadcast Communication or studying in a Music Conservatory.



Julie Anne also wants to write songs for other artists. She has done one for fellow Kapuso singer Christian Bautista.



“I’ve been wanting to write for Tito Gary Valenciano, Ate Regine Velasquez and yung mga ibang new singers like The Clash (alumni) kasi ang sobrang gagaling talaga nila. It feels good to support other singers and other artists. So, I thought, why not impart your knowledge, why not be an instrument para mag-shine or blossom ang kanilang singing and performances?”



Julie Anne is also topbilling Still, the first-ever Filipino series on the international streaming service Viu, where she plays “an ambitious, go-getter character who has a lot of dreams and plans in life.”



“I’m just really happy to be chosen to be part of this project. I really auditioned for the role... It’s an inspiring story, it’s a lockdown series that people can relate to, because obviously, life hasn’t been easy (at this time of COVID). It’s a friendship story. I can’t wait for people to watch this because it’s very timely.”



(Free recently landed the No. 2 spot on iTunes Philippines Chart just a few hours after its official release recently. It can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer and all digital stores worldwide under Universal Records.)


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      EDUARDO GONZALEZ
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Aamin din yan after 2 years': Netizens poke fun at Julia Barretto for denying eating 'isaw'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Aamin din yan after 2 years': Netizens poke fun at Julia Barretto for denying eating 'isaw'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
A video of Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto eating “isaw” has been viral on social media. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe 2021 preparations underway; Miss World Philippines, Binibining Pilipinas might not be held on same date
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Universe 2021 preparations underway; Miss World Philippines, Binibining Pilipinas might not be held on same date


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
It's still six months to the next Miss Universe edition but countries are already agog in selecting or appointing their representatives....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ruby Rodriguez now working at Philippine consulate in California
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ruby Rodriguez now working at Philippine consulate in California


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso host Ruby Rodriguez revealed that she’s now working at the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles, Cal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What Ogie Diaz knows about Piolo Pascual, Judy Ann Santos past
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What Ogie Diaz knows about Piolo Pascual, Judy Ann Santos past


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya host and talent manager Ogie Diaz claimed that former on-screen partners Judy Ann Santos and Piolo Pascual had a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Judy Ann Santos does not want to do 'Doctor Foster' Philippine version
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Judy Ann Santos does not want to do 'Doctor Foster' Philippine version


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos refused to answer if the lead role of “The Broken Marriage Vow” was offered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Click, Like, Share stars call for responsible social media use
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Click, Like, Share stars call for responsible social media use


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Andrea Brillantes and Francine Diaz, members of The Gold Squad, talked about the pros and cons of social media use and how...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Barbie finds fulfillment in diverse and even supporting roles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Barbie finds fulfillment in diverse and even supporting roles


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Given her mainstream and independent acting forays, Barbie Forteza remains humble and kind. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Angelica Panganiban slammed for Red Cross rant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Angelica Panganiban slammed for Red Cross rant


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban found herself at the end of criticism after ranting against the Red Cross. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rabiya Mateo spotted with former PBB housemate amid breakup rumors with long-time BF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rabiya Mateo spotted with former PBB housemate amid breakup rumors with long-time BF


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo was seen bonding with former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Andre Brouillette amid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Danica Sotto pens sweet letter for Marc Pingris' PBA retirement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Danica Sotto pens sweet letter for Marc Pingris' PBA retirement


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress Danica Sotto penned an appreciation post for husband Marc Pingris who recently announced his retirement after an illustrious...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with