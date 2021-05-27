Julie Anne  breaks  free from  â€˜usualâ€™ songs

Julie Anne San Jose is breaking free from her usual music releases in her first single of the year, titled Free, under Universal Records.

“We just wanted to create something refreshing and light, and feel-good somehow. I rarely released upbeat songs. The past songs I made were R&B and pop. But this one is very danceable,” she said in an exclusive Zoom chat with The STAR.

Behind the song Free is a team of music producers from both the US and the Philippines — Herdy Casseus, Andrew Gonzales, Carlisle Tabanera and Ito Rapadas. Julie Anne co-wrote the song with Eduardo Gonzalez and Denise Pimping.

“Good thing about this track, it has a very festival vibe in terms of the arrangement plus the song elements that include primitive instruments or percussions (upon the suggestion of Kathleen Dy-Go, Universal Records executive). Ang ganda kasi ng elements ng Philippine instruments if you incorporate them into a song. It’s perfect for summer.”

Directed by Miggy Tanchanco, the music video for Free is also a certified fresh experience for her “because I don’t really dance in my past music videos.” Except for a little dancing she did in Bahaghari, her collaboration song with Gloc-9, in Free, it’s full-blown choreography.

In terms of feel, Julie wants Free to be like a taste of freedom even as in reality, movement is still limited because of the pandemic.

“Nakakasawa yung ganitong feeling, yung locked-in ka tapos you’re limited from doing the things that you want,” she said.

“We all want to be free from stress, from problems, from the pandemic. Iba talaga ang naging epekto sa pandemic natin ngayon, although may mga maganda naman naidulot but it’s always up to us, how we’re going to handle the situation.

“So, I wouldn’t say (be) positive, but let’s be optimistic.”

While Free is not a “drastic change,” the upbeat number shows that she’s enjoying this freedom to explore her music and experiment with her image as a performer — on her own terms. And perhaps, Julie Anne can afford to do so now that she can confidently say that she has found her voice.

“Nahanap ko na yung voice ko, yung placement, yung tone, kung papaano ko kakantahin yung mga iba pang mga songs. But you know, it takes a lot of time to really learn and every day is a learning experience as long as you constantly use your voice but not strain it.

“Ito yung puhunan ko so I really take care of my voice. I don’t do stuff that I know are bawal or makakasira sa boses ko. Also, learning it doesn’t stop for me. For example, even if there are things I’m already used to doing, I still want to do other new things because I always want to challenge myself and to feel the thrill of doing it.”

Meanwhile, asked what are the first things she’ll do once the pandemic is over, she said she plans to travel, hang out with relatives and friends and pursue her long-delayed plans of taking a Master’s degree in Broadcast Communication or studying in a Music Conservatory.

Julie Anne also wants to write songs for other artists. She has done one for fellow Kapuso singer Christian Bautista.

“I’ve been wanting to write for Tito Gary Valenciano, Ate Regine Velasquez and yung mga ibang new singers like The Clash (alumni) kasi ang sobrang gagaling talaga nila. It feels good to support other singers and other artists. So, I thought, why not impart your knowledge, why not be an instrument para mag-shine or blossom ang kanilang singing and performances?”

Julie Anne is also topbilling Still, the first-ever Filipino series on the international streaming service Viu, where she plays “an ambitious, go-getter character who has a lot of dreams and plans in life.”

“I’m just really happy to be chosen to be part of this project. I really auditioned for the role... It’s an inspiring story, it’s a lockdown series that people can relate to, because obviously, life hasn’t been easy (at this time of COVID). It’s a friendship story. I can’t wait for people to watch this because it’s very timely.”

(Free recently landed the No. 2 spot on iTunes Philippines Chart just a few hours after its official release recently. It can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer and all digital stores worldwide under Universal Records.)