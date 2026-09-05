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‘Ghost hunt’ mocked by Cayetano uncovers 'ghost' projects — Lacson

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
September 5, 2026 | 5:10pm
â€˜Ghost huntâ€™ mocked by Cayetano uncovers 'ghost' projects â€” Lacson
In this undated photo shows Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano and Sen. Ping Lacson.
Senate SMU

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson said Saturday, September 5, that the “ghost hunt” mocked by Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano has turned up suspected “ghost” slope protection and flood mitigation projects along the Taguig River.

The Office of the Ombudsman is now investigating the alleged projects, Lacson said.

“True. Ang dami palang ‘multo’ na slope protection and flood mitigation projects along Taguig River. The Ombudsman is now investigating,” Lacson said in a post on X.

Lacson was responding to Cayetano’s remark on Friday likening his probe into alleged anomalous infrastructure projects in Taguig to “naghahanap ng multo” or looking for ghosts.

The two senators have been trading barbs over allegations involving flood control and land reclamation projects in Taguig, Cayetano’s political bailiwick.

Cayetano earlier accused Lacson of mounting a “demolition job,” “witch hunt” and “trial by publicity” against him.

Lacson, in turn, said Cayetano “quakes in his shoes” whenever he sees the evidence he presents.

Ombudsman probe

Lacson said the Ombudsman was also investigating alleged illegal reclamation on the Taguig side of Laguna Lake, which he said was separate from the alleged ghost projects.

“Pero hinarang sila ng taga city hall kaya pinahuli sa SAF (Special Action Force) kahapon,” he said.

The senator was referring to the arrest of Taguig City government personnel on Friday after they allegedly tried to prevent Ombudsman investigators from conducting their probe.

Lacson and his staff had earlier turned over evidence to the Ombudsman involving the alleged reclamation and supposed anomalies in slope protection and flood mitigation projects, including alleged double appropriations and “ghost” projects.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla has confirmed that his office has started looking into the allegations.

Lacson also said the reported confrontation was not the first instance of harassment involving government personnel taking action on reclamation activities in the area.

FLOOD CONTROL PROJECT

PING LACSON
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