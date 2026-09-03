Lacson, Cayetano trade barbs anew

MANILA, Philippines — Senators Panfilo Lacson and Alan Peter Cayetano renewed their trading of barbs over allegations of anomalous flood control and land reclamation projects in Taguig, Cayetano’s bailiwick.

Cayetano went on Facebook Live on Wednesday to accuse Lacson of being behind a “demolition job” against him when Lacson alleged that Cayetano has control over Taguig’s allegedly anomalous public works.

Ang laki na po ng ginanda ngayon ng siyudad ng Taguig. That’s why it’s very unfair na nasa-subject ito sa isang demolition job, isang witch hunt, at saka isang trial by publicity,” Cayetano said.

Cayetano said Lacson is going on a “witch hunt” to “confuse” the people about Taguig’s development.

“Yes, tahasang ko pong sinasabi na si Senator Panfilo Lacson ay gumagawa ng isang demolition job, ng isang trial by publicity, at isa pong witch hunt sa siyudad ng Taguig. Wala pong problema na ako akusahan niya, public official po ako, pero po i-link niya sa Taguig at sa akin lahat ng projects, lahat na po ng titulo doon, it’s not only po unfair, but simple lang eh, if he cannot convince people, he will try to confuse people,” Cayetano said.

Lacson responded the next day by saying that the evidence gathered on Taguig is making Cayetano “quake while quacking.”

“Sen. Cayetano can accuse me all he wants of ‘politically motivated’ witch-hunt, fake news and trial by publicity, but I’m sure, he quakes in his shoes each time he sees every piece of evidence that I present each time he resorts to his trademark ‘quack-quack’ on Facebook Live,” Lacson said.