Lorin Gutierrez gets honest about joining beauty pageants like mom Ruffa
Ruffa and Lorin
MANILA, Philippines — Lorin Gutierrez, eldest daughter of Ruffa Guttierrez, revealed that she has no plans of joining beauty contests just like her mom. 



In her recent press conference organized by Viva to welcome her as their new talent, Lorin said that although she does not want to be a beauty queen now, she might change her mind in the future. 



“I don’t know what will happen to me. As of now, I don’t really have plans of joining a beauty contest and I haven’t thought much about it. But honestly in the future, my mind can change in a year. My mind can change in three years, we’ll never really know," Lorin said. 



“I guess I’ll just have to see it where my mind takes me and where my future takes me in terms of beauty pageants. Or what I decide to pursue in the future,” she added. 



 










 



Lorin said that she can balance acting with her studies and will decide in the future if she wants to become a beauty queen. 



“I think I’ve kind of decided after reflecting with myself that I also want to pursue my passion which is acting, while doing my studies at the same time. As long as I’m disciplined, as long as I make the time, as long as I work hard, I can balance everything,” she said. 



“Even in high school, when I was focused in my studies, I already took part in plays, had drama classes, because I always had the passion for acting. It was genuinely something I enjoyed and I did in my free time,” she added. 



RELATED: 'I think it's great': Lorin Gutierrez reacts to mom Ruffa Gutierrez going back to school

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

