'I think itâ€™s great': Lorin Gutierrez reacts to mom Ruffa Gutierrez going back to school

MANILA, Philippines — Upcoming showbiz teen star Lorin Gutierrez, daughter of Ruffa Gutierrez, expressed her approval of her mom going back to her studies.

In the press conference of her launching as the newest Viva artist, Lorin told Philstar.com that she’s glad that they are going to college at the same time.

“I think it’s great. My mom has always tried to instill in me when I was younger that education is the most important, and of course in my life, I'm going to finish my studies,” Lorin said.

“And I actually think, na natutuwa ako kasi as I'm starting college, my mom's also started college at the same time. Who would have thought we are going to college at the same time, but here we are, and I helped her with her projects, and maybe one or two she helped me with my own,” she added.

Lorin also said that she’s proud of her mom, saying that Ruffa is so passionate about going back to school.

“So I think it's really fun and I'm super proud of her. I know how passionate she is about it. And I've seen firsthand how hard she works with her studies, and she really tries her best. And I think it's always good no matter how old you are, no matter how far you got in life, to discover new passions and discover new things that you wanted,” she said.

Recently, Ruffa shared that she has gone back to her studies after 34 years in showbiz.

"You’re never too old to chase your dreams," Ruffa wrote on her Instagram.

"I am both humbled and excited to share with you that I am currently enrolled in The Philippine Women’s University to pursue a Bachelor of Arts Degree majoring in Communication Arts under the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program."

