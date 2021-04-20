LIST: Pinoy celebrities infected by COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — More than one year after the COVID-19 pandemic struck the country, celebrities were among those that have fallen victims to the deadly virus.

Philstar.com lists down local showbiz personalities who were infected and their experiences.

Iza Calzado

Iza was one of the first celebrities who was infected when the pandemic started. She revealed that she was patient 878. Iza said that her husband was beside her throughout her COVID-19 journey.

“I wasn't alone. I was patient 878. I think they started really implementing really strict rules afterwards. I don't know. My husband, he was with me all throughout. When we got the test, it was like seven days after,” Iza said.

“Parang that whole time, they never asked him to leave. They just asked him to please wear PPEs. I was very happy that my husband was actually there,” she added.

Michael V

Comedian Michael V tested postive for COVID-19, which he revealed in his YouTube channel.

"Alam kong hindi normal 'yung nawala 'yung pang-amoy ko and I was counting na may kinalaman talaga 'yun sa COVID, but I was praying na wala but it turns out... tutuloy lang natin mga sinabi satin na kailagan gawin and we'll get through this, we've been through worse, sobrang namimiss ko na 'yung pamilya ko," he said.

Christopher de Leon

Veteran actor Christopher de Leon won his battle against COVID-19 as he has retested negative for the virus last April 2020.

The announcement came from his wife Sandy Andolong, who posted the test result in her Instagram account.

“At last the long wait is over! All praise and glory to God,” Sandy wrote across Christopher’s laboratory test result.

Sylvia Sanchez

Kapamilya actress Sylvia Sanchez revealed that she and husband Art Atayde tested positive for COVID-19 last March 2020.

In her Instagram account, the “Ang Pamilya Ko” star said they were brought to Cardinal Santos Medical Center due to cough and shortness of breath.

“Hi everyone On March 24, my husband and I were brought to Cardinal Santos as I was having chills and he had cough and shortness of breath. We were made to take the covid-19 swab test and since then, Art and I have self-isolated. A week later, we finally received the results and we both came out positive for COVID19,” Sylvia wrote.

Dennis Padilla

Dennis recently revealed in an interview that he survived COVID-19 after 12 days in the hospital.

"Talagang nu'ng first, second, third day [sa hospital] kasi tinataas ko lang 'yung kamay ko. Sabi ko, ‘Lord, hindi ko alam kung ito na 'yun.’ Sabi ko lang sa Kanya, 'Sana mapagbigyan mo pa ako ng isa pang pagkakataon, kasi maliliit pa 'yung mga anak ko. Sana, You can give me another chance for life'," he said.

He believed that his children’s prayers saved him from COVID-19.

K Brosas

K recently announced that she survived COVID-19 after being isolated for 17 days.

“Thank you Lord after 17 days na isolate mag isa covid free nako! Sensya na di ako nakapag vlog about my COVID journey chos. Mahirap sha lalo na sa mental health at buti mild symptoms lang akey.. Kaya doble ingat po, isipin nyo na baka may mahawa kayo na di kakayanin tulad mo,” K wrote on Twitter.

Angeline Quinto

Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto has completed her self-quarantine and now tested negative for COVID-19.

In her latest video blog on her YouTube channel, Angeline showed the RT-PCR test showing negative results on April 8.

"Negative, guys. Thank you, Lord. Puwede na akong lumabas (ng kwarto)," Angeline happily announced.

Rhian Ramos

Kapuso actress Rhian Ramos revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 but is now “out of the woods.”

In her Instagram account, Rhian posted her COVID-19 journey with her road manager Rach Librado, who also tested positive for the virus.

“We're out of the woods @rachlibrado,” Rhian wrote.

Donita Nose

Kapuso TV host Donita Nose, real name Ogie Solano, announced having COVID-19 last July.

According to a "24 Oras" report, the "Wowowin" co-host is said to have expected the disease after having diarrhea, cough and fever in the past week.

"Actually, kinakaya ko pa ‘yung one week na may fever, may ubo, pero kaninang umaga, paggising ko, may slight na akong hirap sa paghinga… Sabi ko, parang hindi na maganda,” Donita said.

Angeli Valenciano

Kapamilya singer Gary Valenciano’s wife Angeli has recovered from COVID-19.

In his Instagram account, “Mr. Pure Energy” said that his wife is finally COVID-19 free.

“It was a scare because she did have it indeed but my wife Angeli is finally free of Covid19. The Lord took care of us as I never got it even if I was exposed to her on the day the test result came to her,” he said.

Claire dela Fuente

Claire passed away last month due to cardiac arrest after testing positive for COVID-19. She was 63.

Her son Gigo said in an interview with Karen Davila that his only regret is her mother will no longer see the “finish line” in the Christine Dacera case.

Ted Failon

Kapatid host Ted Failon has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

In a statement released by the former Kapamilya broadcaster, Ted said he was exposed to someone who contracted the disease so he had a test.

“As soon as I heard the news, I immediately put myself in self-isolation and decided to have myself tested the morning of March 29th,” he said.

Cherry Pie Picache

Actress Cherry Pie Picache said she’s thankful to have survived COVID-19. It was on March 25 when she first posted on her Instagram (@yescppicache) that she survived the dreaded virus.

The actress talked more about the "tough, painful and scariest 3 week battle" she had to go through during the recent virtual presscon of for the finale week of her drama "Walang Hanggang Paalam."

Joseph Estrada

Former President Joseph "Erap" Estrada has contracted the coronavirus late last month, his sons said.

In a Facebook post, former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada said his father was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was rushed to the hospital.

“His condition is stable and I am asking for prayers for his immediate recovery,” he added in Filipino.

Heaven Peralejo

Kapamilya actress Heaven Peralejo revealed last April 10 that she tested positive for COVID-19.

She described it as “one of the toughest challenges I have dealt with during this pandemic.”

The young star documented her experience in her vlog.

“Hoping that it will help everyone who is going through the same situation to cope up and recover from this difficulty and to provide awareness that COVID is real and it should be taken seriously,” she said.

Lloyd Cadena

YouTube star Lloyd died of heart attack last year. His family said he had COVID-19.

"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena," his official Facebook page wrote.

"May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time," the post added.

Joel Lamangan

The veteran director admitted last year the he had COVID-19. He was on his way to a lockdown taping in Laguna when he received a call confirming he had it.

"‘Direk, hindi ka pwedeng umalis.’ ‘Bakit?’ ‘Positive ka!’ 'Positive, oo,'" he said.

"Nagpagamot ako at nag-isolate... Naggamot ng vitamins, vitamins, vitamins! Tapos, after 14 days, nagpa-swab na naman ako... Negative!" he added.

Sunshine Cruz

Sunshine recently revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19.

“He won’t make us face anything that He knows we cannot get ourselves through.. Making us definitely... Posted by Sunshine Braden Cruz on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

“It took a while for reality to sink in, I thought I would be asymptomatic and would probably just isolate myself for 14 days to make sure that the people at home will be safe as well,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

“But here I am still isolated with symptoms after already taking different kinds of strong antibiotics and medicines. It’s my 20th day of isolation and as instructed by my doctor, I still can’t leave my room not unless my symptoms are gone.”

Nikki Valdez

Nikki revealed early this month that she and husband Luis Garcia have recovered from COVID-19.

“After recovering from COVID, I admittedly have been a bit hesitant; thinking if I could work without fear of getting sick again or if I could give my 101%,” she said in the caption.

She said they experienced body aches, mild dry cough and a "flu-like feeling" although their temperature was normal.

