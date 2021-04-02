Claire dela Fuente's remains cremated

MANILA, Philippines — The remains of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Claire dela Fuente has been cremated, according to her son Gigo de Guzman.

In his Instagram account, Gigo posted a photo of his mother and father on his IG story.

“My mom is being cremated tonight. My brother @thefurybothad to go there alone to witness it as he’s the only one of us negative for COVID,” he wrote.

“At least now our mom is with our dad after so many years apart. Be happy with papa, ma,” he added.

Gigo also said sorry to his brother Mick and vowed to take care of his younger brother.

“I am so sorry I cannot be there with you as you take care of mama. I know we are both adults now but I am still your kuya, and I’m supposed to protect you and look out for you. I wish I could hug you and keep you safe,” Gigo said.

“Know that I am so proud of you for still doing what needs to be done. It’s just us now, and I’ll always be there for you, bro. I love you very much,” he added.

Claire passed away last Tuesday due to cardiac arrest after testing positive for COVID-19. She was 63.

Gigo recently said in an interview with Karen Davila that his only regret is her mother will no longer see the “finish line” in the Christine Dacera case.

