WATCH: Michael V. on testing positive for COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - July 20, 2020 - 5:38pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Comedian Michael V. tested postive for novel coronavirus diseases 2019 (COVID-19), which he revealed in his latest video on his YouTube channel.

"Alam kong hindi normal 'yung nawala 'yung pang-amoy ko and I was counting na may kinalaman talaga 'yun sa COVID, but I was praying na wala but it turns out... tutuloy lang natin mga sinabi satin na kailagan gawin and we'll get through this, we've been through worse, sobrang namimiss ko na 'yung pamilya ko," he said.

Michael is the latest Filipino celebrity to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 after Christopher de Leon, Iza Calzado and Sylvia Sanchez.

RELATED: Get well soon, Bitoy! Michael V shares battle vs COVID-19

