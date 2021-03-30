Ted Failon tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Kapatid host Ted Failon has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

In a statement released by the former Kapamilya broadcaster, Ted said he was exposed to someone who contracted the disease so he had a test.

“As soon as I heard the news, I immediately put myself in self-isolation and decided to have myself tested the morning of March 29th,” he said.

Ted said he’s asymptomatic and informed those with whom he had close contact with.

“I am asymptomatic and I will follow the advice to self-isolate and be placed on home quarantine. All my close contacts have been informed of my situation for their appropriate action,” he said.

The award-winning broadcaster asked the public to be more cautious to ensure their safety.

“This is why now more than ever, we need to be extra cautious and take all necessary precautions to ensure our safety and the safety of our families,” he said.

The country has recorded 9,296 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the overall tally to 741,181.