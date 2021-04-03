CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Angeli Valenciano survives COVID-19

Celebrity couple Gary Valenciano and Angeli Pangilinan-Valenciano. The STAR/File

Angeli Valenciano survives COVID-19

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 3, 2021 - 2:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Gary Valenciano’s wife Angeli has recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In his Instagram account, “Mr. Pure Energy” said that his wife is finally COVID-19 free. 

“It was a scare because she did have it indeed but my wife Angeli is finally free of Covid19,” he wrote.  

“The Lord took care of us as I never got it even if I was exposed to her on the day the test result came to her,” he added. 

Gary also said that all of the three people who got infected by COVID-19 in their home are now all negative.

“Three people got covid in our home all at the same time but all are now negative,” Gary said. 

He thanked all the people who lend their prayers for their safety. 

“I really really can’t thank you enough for all the prayers you sent our way,” he added. 

“We love you and may Jesus become real in your lives the way He has become the truth in ours,” he added. 

RELATED: Angeli Valenciano tests positive for COVID-19; Gary V, children share sweet gestures

GARY AND ANGELI VALENCIANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Na-stress ako': Cassy Legaspi admits pressure to follow Carmina Villaroel, Zoren Legaspi as actors
'Na-stress ako': Cassy Legaspi admits pressure to follow Carmina Villaroel, Zoren Legaspi as actors
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
"My parents know that I really, really want to pursue acting."
Entertainment
fbfb
Gabby Concepcion, Pilar Pilapil proud TikTokers
Gabby Concepcion, Pilar Pilapil proud TikTokers
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Who would have thought that Gabby Concepcion and Pilar Pilapil would be willing to sway their hips for a TikTok video? But...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angeline Quinto tests positive for COVID-19
Angeline Quinto tests positive for COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto tested positive for COVID-19.
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin, Enchong Dee react to Duterte's emotional speech, 'magic wand' remark
Angel Locsin, Enchong Dee react to Duterte's emotional speech, 'magic wand' remark
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya celebrities Angel Locsin and Enchong Dee reacted to President Rodrigo Duterte’s recent emotional...
Entertainment
fbfb
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) veteran singer Claire dela Fuente passed away Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
'Friends' reunion special to begin taping next week
'Friends' reunion special to begin taping next week
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
The HBO Max "Friends" reunion special will begin shooting next week. 
Entertainment
fbfb
'Bridgerton' star Page absent from second series of Netflix smash hit
'Bridgerton' star Page absent from second series of Netflix smash hit
6 hours ago
Rege-Jean Page will not return for the second season of record-breaking Regency romance "Bridgerton," Netflix said Friday,...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Rurouni Kenshin': Why end with 'The Beginning'
'Rurouni Kenshin': Why end with 'The Beginning'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
Keishi Otomo's adaptation of Nobuhiro Watsuki's famous manga is coming to an end soon.
Entertainment
fbfb
Sanya Lopez, 24, feels 'kilig' with Gabby Concepcion, 56
Sanya Lopez, 24, feels 'kilig' with Gabby Concepcion, 56
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Gabby Concepcion finds himself working again with a much younger woman in the romantic-comedy, family series, "First Yaya"...
Entertainment
fbfb
Maja Salvador on rumored GMA move, 'pirating' ABS-CBN stars
Maja Salvador on rumored GMA move, 'pirating' ABS-CBN stars
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
"Hindi namin napag-uusapan at all," Maja was heard saying with parts of the audio of the virtual session inaudible at ti...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with