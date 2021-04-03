Angeli Valenciano survives COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Gary Valenciano’s wife Angeli has recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In his Instagram account, “Mr. Pure Energy” said that his wife is finally COVID-19 free.

“It was a scare because she did have it indeed but my wife Angeli is finally free of Covid19,” he wrote.

“The Lord took care of us as I never got it even if I was exposed to her on the day the test result came to her,” he added.

Gary also said that all of the three people who got infected by COVID-19 in their home are now all negative.

“Three people got covid in our home all at the same time but all are now negative,” Gary said.

He thanked all the people who lend their prayers for their safety.

“I really really can’t thank you enough for all the prayers you sent our way,” he added.

“We love you and may Jesus become real in your lives the way He has become the truth in ours,” he added.

