How Cherry Pie Picache survived pneumonia, COVID-19 at home

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Cherry Pie Picache is thankful to have survived COVID-19. It was on March 25 when she first posted on her Instagram (@yescppicache) that she survived the dreaded virus.

The actress talked more about the "tough, painful and scariest 3 week battle" she had to go through on last Monday's virtual presscon of for the finale week of her drama "Walang Hanggang Paalam."

"Alam natin na mahirap, alam natin na heartbreaking, but you know, noong nagkasakit ako, only because siguro iba-iba eh, iba-iba ang tama ng COVID sa iba-ibang tao. Doon ko talaga naramdaman that it's real, it's hard and difficult. Iba ngayon ang pananaw ko sa buong pangyayari ngayon sa paligid," Cherry Pie shared to Philstar.com and other media outlets.

She recalled how it was a difficult three weeks for her. At first she did not experience many of the disease's known symptoms but as the days went by, it became difficult for her. She had headaches and experienced body pains. She would later have pneumonia.

"Nag-develop din into pneumonia. But you know, my miracle is (sic) Padre Pio, my Divine Healer si Jesus, and my Mama Mary. Hindi ako pinabayaan. With all the pneumonia and everything, I wasn't hospitalized," she said.

Despite not being hospitalized, she continued to be monitored by her doctors.

The actress also reminded the public about the seriousness of the disease as well as shared how she dealt with it.

"Wala siyang gamot so dapat lang talaga na palakasin ang immune system ng tao. Breathing exercises, palakasin 'yung baga. At saka wala ka talagang ibang kakapitan ulit. Sa lahat naman ng nangyayari sa atin, wala naman talaga tayong kakapitan kung di ang Diyos."