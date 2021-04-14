CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
How Cherry Pie Picache survived pneumonia, COVID-19 at home
Actress Cherry Pie Picache beside a portrait of her late mom
ABS-CBN/Released

How Cherry Pie Picache survived pneumonia, COVID-19 at home

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 14, 2021 - 12:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Cherry Pie Picache is thankful to have survived COVID-19. It was on March 25 when she first posted on her Instagram (@yescppicache) that she survived the dreaded virus.

The actress talked more about the "tough, painful and scariest 3 week battle" she had to go through on last Monday's virtual presscon of for the finale week of her drama "Walang Hanggang Paalam."

"Alam natin na mahirap, alam natin na heartbreaking, but you know, noong nagkasakit ako, only because siguro iba-iba eh, iba-iba ang tama ng COVID sa iba-ibang tao. Doon ko talaga naramdaman that it's real, it's hard and difficult. Iba ngayon ang pananaw ko sa buong pangyayari ngayon sa paligid," Cherry Pie shared to Philstar.com and other media outlets.

She recalled how it was a difficult three weeks for her. At first she did not experience many of the disease's known symptoms but as the days went by, it became difficult for her. She had headaches and experienced body pains. She would later have pneumonia.

"Nag-develop din into pneumonia. But you know, my miracle is (sic) Padre Pio, my Divine Healer si Jesus, and my Mama Mary. Hindi ako pinabayaan. With all the pneumonia and everything, I wasn't hospitalized," she said.

 

 

Despite not being hospitalized, she continued to be monitored by her doctors.

The actress also reminded the public about the seriousness of the disease as well as shared how she dealt with it.

"Wala siyang gamot so dapat lang talaga na palakasin ang immune system ng tao. Breathing exercises, palakasin 'yung baga. At saka wala ka talagang ibang kakapitan ulit. Sa lahat naman ng nangyayari sa atin, wala naman talaga tayong kakapitan kung di ang Diyos."

CHERRY PIE PICACHE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'I&rsquo;m partly to blame': Kris Aquino on netizens' heavy bashing of sons Josh, Bimby
'I’m partly to blame': Kris Aquino on netizens' heavy bashing of sons Josh, Bimby
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino admitted that she’s partly to blame if her sons Josh and Bimby were affected...
Entertainment
fbfb
Will Rabiya bring home the country&rsquo;s 5th Miss U crown?
Will Rabiya bring home the country’s 5th Miss U crown?
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Hope springs eternal.
Entertainment
fbfb
Vico Sotto thanks Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis for P1-million donation to Pasig
Vico Sotto thanks Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis for P1-million donation to Pasig
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto thanked Kapamilya actresses Angel Locsin and Anne Curtis for donating P1 million for the city’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) veteran singer Claire dela Fuente passed away Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Gloria in Excelsis
Gloria in Excelsis
By Danny Dolor | 1 day ago
Remember When? revisits, in a manner of speaking, the Juancho Gutierrez-Gloria Romero wedding on Sept. 24, 1960. This column...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song welcome baby boy
Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song welcome baby boy
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
It's a baby boy for Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song.
Entertainment
fbfb
Carlo Aquino, Trina Candaza slam basher who threatened to harm daughter
Carlo Aquino, Trina Candaza slam basher who threatened to harm daughter
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Carlo Aquino and partner Trina Candaza called out a social media user threatened to harm their baby Mith...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angeline Quinto survives COVID-19
Angeline Quinto survives COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto has completed her self-quarantine and now tested negative for COVID-19. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Hotter than the stifling 40-degree summer heat
Hotter than the stifling 40-degree summer heat
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
First, a disclaimer: The forthcoming teleserye Init sa Magdamag has nothing to do with the 1983 Viva movie directed by Laurice...
Entertainment
fbfb
Dr. Mikey Bengzon shares basic health protocols
Dr. Mikey Bengzon shares basic health protocols
By Pat-P Daza | 2 days ago
Dr. Mikey Bengzon, MD, FPOA, MBAH is currently the OIC of the Philippine Orthopedic Center, and a member of the Department...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with