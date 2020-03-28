Iza Calzado tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Iza Calzado has been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), finally receiving her positive test results on Friday, manager Noel Ferrer confirmed on Saturday.

“Dear Family and Friends. Iza Calzado received her results yesterday that she tested positive for CoVid,” Ferrer posted on social media.

He said that the actress is continuing her recovery and will be tested again to see if she returns negative results for the disease.

“She is recovering well as she was aggressively treated for pneumonia and the virus. She can actually breath now without any oxygen assistance. She will be tested again to see if she is already negative,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Iza's husband, businessman Ben Wintle and other contacts have not exhibited symptoms.

“She doesn’t know where she contracted the virus from, but it’s best for all of us to take seriously the advice of doctors and health authorities on proper hygiene, physical distancing, quarantine and social responsibility,” the manager said

Earlier this week, the “Encantadia” star revealed that she was being treated for pneumonia and has been waiting days for her confirmatory test results for COVID-19.

Ferrer called for prayers and thanked frontliners risking their lives to treat Filipinos like Iza.

“Thank you to the frontliners who continue to risk their lives to attend to our kababayans like Iza...Let us continue to pray for the healing of Iza and our brothers and sisters who are most affected by this pandemic. God bless us all! #PrayingForIza #LabanIza.”