Angeline Quinto survives COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto has completed her self-quarantine and now tested negative for COVID-19.

In her latest video blog on her YouTube channel, Angeline showed the RT-PCR test showing negative results on April 8.

"Negative, guys. Thank you, Lord. Puwede na akong lumabas (ng kwarto)," Angeline happily announced.

"Para po sa mga nagtatanong, maayos na maayos na po ako. At dahil rin po 'yan sa mga tulong niyo, sa mga nagdasal para sa akin. So, sana kayo ay mag-ingat lagi. Ingatan niyo ang sarili niyo guys. Maraming, maraming salamat. God bless you and see you soon," she added.

In the same vlog, she showed what she done in the last days of her quarantine.

Angeline tested positive for COVID-19 last March 26. She said she got exposed to a COVID-19 positive patient and had to undergo self-quarantine. — Video by Angeline Quinto via YouTube

