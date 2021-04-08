CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Rhian Ramos tested positive for COVID-19, now 'out of the woods'
Actress Rhian Ramos
Rhian Ramos via Instagram

Rhian Ramos tested positive for COVID-19, now 'out of the woods'

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 8, 2021 - 12:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Rhian Ramos revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 but is now “out of the woods.”

In her Instagram account, Rhian posted her COVID-19 journey with her road manager Rach Librado, who also tested positive for the virus. 

“We're out of the woods @rachlibrado,” Rhian wrote. 

“The past few weeks have been harrowing at times, but I'm not really here to scare anyone, just sharing how grateful I am for life, health, love, and friendship. Thank you to everyone who sent us encouragement and help through this experience. It meant the world to us and I'll always remember how much you've blessed us.. (you know who you are),” she added. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhian Ramos (@whianwamos)

 

Rhian also advised COVID-19 patients to stay motivated and keep their morale up to win the battle against the virus. 

“Can I just say though. The light at the end of the tunnel is wonderful. If you or someone you know is still going through the covid battle, stay motivated my friend. Keep your morale up. When you see your first negative result, you'll be overcome with relief and that feeling you've been dreaming of, where for 5 minutes there's finally no fear. God bless our countrymen and God bless our healthworkers,” she said. 

“Praying for you all out there. Stay safe."
 

ENDORSER RHIAN RAMOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Vilma on wedding: Totoo na ba ito?
Vilma on wedding: Totoo na ba ito?
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
How Vilma Santos ‘conspired’ inkeeping hush- hush the Feb. 21 civil wedding of her son Luis Manzano and Jessy...
Entertainment
fbfb
Mat Ranillo III is enjoying his Lolo time
Mat Ranillo III is enjoying his Lolo time
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Where do actors go when they retire (sans regrets) from showbiz?
Entertainment
fbfb
Derek Ramsay pleads not to compare him, Ellen Adarna to their exes
Derek Ramsay pleads not to compare him, Ellen Adarna to their exes
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay revealed that he doesn’t want to be compared to Ellen Adarna’s ex-boyfriend John Lloyd...
Entertainment
fbfb
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) veteran singer Claire dela Fuente passed away Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. 
Entertainment
fbfb
'It's the communication': Ellen Adarna explains why Derek Ramsay, not John Lloyd Cruz
'It's the communication': Ellen Adarna explains why Derek Ramsay, not John Lloyd Cruz
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress-model Ellen Adarna revealed that she met boyfriend Derek Ramsay at the right time that’s why she accepted the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Can&rsquo;t have enough of Sarah G.
Can’t have enough of Sarah G.
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
People can’t seem to have enough of Sarah G. (Geronimo-Guidicelli). Her recent outing (her first virtual emergence),...
Entertainment
fbfb
Dominic Zapata directs an entertaining, timely series
Dominic Zapata directs an entertaining, timely series
By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
“It gives the audience the chance to look at it from a different perspective,” answered director Dominic Zapata...
Entertainment
fbfb
Miss Myanmar reportedly gets arrest warrant for Miss Grand International speech
Miss Myanmar reportedly gets arrest warrant for Miss Grand International speech
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 22 hours ago
It seems Miss Grand Myanmar Han Lay has put herself in hot waters, following her speech at the Miss Grand International (MGI)...
Entertainment
fbfb
Simon Cowell accused of maltreating One Direction, Little Mix
Simon Cowell accused of maltreating One Direction, Little Mix
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
"X-Factor" alums and Irish identical twins John and Edward Grimes, or more popularly known as Jedward, spoke out against Simon...
Entertainment
fbfb
The Juans back on Billboard with recent hits
The Juans back on Billboard with recent hits
By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
The Juans are back on Billboard Magazine.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with