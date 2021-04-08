Rhian Ramos tested positive for COVID-19, now 'out of the woods'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Rhian Ramos revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 but is now “out of the woods.”

In her Instagram account, Rhian posted her COVID-19 journey with her road manager Rach Librado, who also tested positive for the virus.

“We're out of the woods @rachlibrado,” Rhian wrote.

“The past few weeks have been harrowing at times, but I'm not really here to scare anyone, just sharing how grateful I am for life, health, love, and friendship. Thank you to everyone who sent us encouragement and help through this experience. It meant the world to us and I'll always remember how much you've blessed us.. (you know who you are),” she added.

Rhian also advised COVID-19 patients to stay motivated and keep their morale up to win the battle against the virus.

“Can I just say though. The light at the end of the tunnel is wonderful. If you or someone you know is still going through the covid battle, stay motivated my friend. Keep your morale up. When you see your first negative result, you'll be overcome with relief and that feeling you've been dreaming of, where for 5 minutes there's finally no fear. God bless our countrymen and God bless our healthworkers,” she said.

“Praying for you all out there. Stay safe."

