Actor Menggie Cobarrubias dies of suspected COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Menggie Cobarrubias passed away this morning due to suspected novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), his niece Patricia Prudon confirmed on Facebook.

Prudon first posted that her uncle died "from battling NCOV-19," but later on said that they lost her uncle "from pneumonia complications."

I lost my uncle this morning from pneumonia complications. Still to confirm if NCOV-19 positive siya. Will keep everyone... Posted by Patricia Prudon on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

"Still to confirm if NCOV-19 positive siya. Will keep everyone posted," she said.

Early this week, actor Lui Manansala posted that Cobarrubias was in critical condition while waiting for his COVID-19 test result.

Cobarrubias, who portrayed a myriad of roles including doctors, starred alongside Piolo Pascual and John Lloyd Cruz in "Hele sa Hiwagang Hapis," with Vilma Santos in "Bata, Bata Paano Ka Ginawa?"; with Nora Aunor in "Kabisera"; and with Bea Alonzo and Charo Santos-Concio in "Eerie," among many others.

"My heart aches that I could not see him one last time. Rest in peace, Tito Menggie! We love you!" Prudon said in her post.

"Thank you for being a father, a lawyer, a general and a whole lot more roles to Philippine cinema. You will surely be missed. Ingat everyone. Stay at home. Don't risk it. To all my Cobarrubias family please pray for our loved one's soul and his family."

