Christopher de Leon wins battle vs COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Christopher de Leon won his battle against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as he has retested negative for the virus.

The announcement came from his wife Sandy Andolong, who posted the test result in her Instagram account.

“At last the long wait is over! All praise and glory to God,” Sandy wrote across Christopher’s laboratory test result.

Last March, the veteran actor revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. He clarified that he did not recently traveled to countries with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

He was discharged from the hospital a week after announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Sandy posted a photo of her husband on Instagram wearing a mask. It came with the caption, “And he is finally home.”

She also thanked the health workers at The Medical City for taking care of her husband.

RELATED: Christopher de Leon released from hospital, Sandy Andolong tests negative for COVID-19