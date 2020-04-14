MOVIES
MUSIC
Veteran actor Christopher de Leon
PM/File
Christopher de Leon wins battle vs COVID-19
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 14, 2020 - 2:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Christopher de Leon won his battle against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as he has retested negative for the virus.

The announcement came from his wife Sandy Andolong, who posted the test result in her Instagram account.

“At last the long wait is over! All praise and glory to God,” Sandy wrote across Christopher’s laboratory test result.  

Last March, the veteran actor revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. He clarified that he did not recently traveled to countries with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

He was discharged from the hospital a week after announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Sandy posted a photo of her husband on Instagram wearing a mask. It came with the caption, “And he is finally home.”

She also thanked the health workers at The Medical City for taking care of her husband. 

RELATED: Christopher de Leon released from hospital, Sandy Andolong tests negative for COVID-19

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Angelica Panganiban mentions ex John Lloyd Cruz at Lockdown Cinema Nights
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Who are you missing while on lockdown?
Entertainment
fbfb
Vico Sotto reacts to being tagged as 'tricycle operator'
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
“May tricycle pala ako!” Vico wrote.
Entertainment
fbfb
GOT actor thanks Medical City frontliners: 'There is only one thing we say to death'
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
“Huwag po kayong susuko. Bayani po kayong lahat. Maraming, maraming salamat po.”
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Andrea Bocelli gives Easter performance to pray for healing from COVID-19 pandemic
1 day ago
On Easter Sunday (April 12), by invitation of the City and of the Duomo cathedral of Milan, Italian global music icon Andrea...
Entertainment
fbfb
Dead, ill, cured: Celebrities hit by COVID-19
1 day ago
From world leaders and royalty to musicians, sports stars and actors, the coronavirus has hit millions around the world, including...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 day ago
Easter is not #canceledt: Queen Elizabeth II shares message amid COVID-19 outbreak
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II shared her Easter message in the middle of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
'Iingatan ka, aalagaan ka': Carol Banawa shares life as COVID-19 frontliner
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Carol is known for her hit songs “Iingatan Ka," “Bakit 'Di Totohanin," and "Stay," to name a few.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Dance moves from 'Tik Tok Doc' bring welcome relief from COVID-19 blues
By Jocelyne Zablit | 1 day ago
A US doctor's dance videos posted on social media have proven just the right medicine for hundreds of thousands of people,...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
The ever-relevant, enduring message of Let It Be
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
And when the night is cloudy/There is still a light that shines on me/Shine on ‘til tomorrow, let it be
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Selfless acts of generosity in the war vs COVID-19
By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Do good. Be kind. Pray. These five simple words are Fr. Tito Caluag’s advice to those asking what they can and should...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with