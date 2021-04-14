'Bumoto ng tama': COVID-19 survivor K Brosas shares biggest pandemic realizations

MANILA, Philippines — Comedienne K Brosas shared her realizations in life during the lockdown.

During the recent virtual media conference of TV5’s “Sing Galing,” K said mental health is as important as physical health.

"Life is short... Let us always remember that mental health is as important as physical health," she said.

K added that she also learned that people needed to become registered voters and to vote right.

"At the same time, ang natutunan ko din, just to be very honest, matuto tayong magparehistro at bumoto ng tama," she said.

K recently announced that she survived COVID-19 after being isolated for 17 days.

“Thank you Lord after 17 days na isolate mag isa covid free nako! Sensya na di ako nakapag vlog about my COVID journey chos. Mahirap sha lalo na sa mental health at buti mild symptoms lang akey.. Kaya doble ingat po, isipin nyo na baka may mahawa kayo na di kakayanin tulad mo,” K wrote on Twitter.

Her show, "Sing Galing," airs every 6:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, on TV5.

“Masaya ‘to, fun, I think ‘yon lang naman ang ating goal, na sa gabi, sa hapunan ay light, kantawanan, di ba? Masarap na hindi masyadong serious na kantahan dahil ‘yung mga hosts hindi naman din seryoso masyado. It’s gonna be fun, super fun," K attested.