CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
'Bumoto ng tama': COVID-19 survivor K Brosas shares biggest pandemic realizations
Singer and comedian K Brosas
TV5/Released

'Bumoto ng tama': COVID-19 survivor K Brosas shares biggest pandemic realizations

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 14, 2021 - 1:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Comedienne K Brosas shared her realizations in life during the lockdown. 

During the recent virtual media conference of TV5’s “Sing Galing,” K said mental health is as important as physical health. 

"Life is short... Let us always remember that mental health is as important as physical health," she said. 

K added that she also learned that people needed to become registered voters and to vote right. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Carmela Brosas (@kbrosas)

 

"At the same time, ang natutunan ko din, just to be very honest, matuto tayong magparehistro at bumoto ng tama," she said. 

K recently announced that she survived COVID-19 after being isolated for 17 days. 

“Thank you Lord after 17 days na isolate mag isa covid free nako! Sensya na di ako nakapag vlog about my COVID journey chos. Mahirap sha lalo na sa mental health at buti mild symptoms lang akey.. Kaya doble ingat po, isipin nyo na baka may mahawa kayo na di kakayanin tulad mo,” K wrote on Twitter.  

Her show, "Sing Galing," airs every 6:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, on TV5.

“Masaya ‘to, fun, I think ‘yon lang naman ang ating goal, na sa gabi, sa hapunan ay light, kantawanan, di ba? Masarap na hindi masyadong serious na kantahan dahil ‘yung mga hosts hindi naman din seryoso masyado. It’s gonna be fun, super fun," K attested.

COMEDIAN K BROSAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
10 questions for Rosanna Roces
10 questions for Rosanna Roces
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
Did you know that the screen name of Rosanna “Osang” Roces was taken from Rosanna Ortiz (now based in London)...
Entertainment
fbfb
'I&rsquo;m partly to blame': Kris Aquino on netizens' heavy bashing of sons Josh, Bimby
'I’m partly to blame': Kris Aquino on netizens' heavy bashing of sons Josh, Bimby
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino admitted that she’s partly to blame if her sons Josh and Bimby were affected...
Entertainment
fbfb
Will Rabiya bring home the country&rsquo;s 5th Miss U crown?
Will Rabiya bring home the country’s 5th Miss U crown?
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Hope springs eternal.
Entertainment
fbfb
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) veteran singer Claire dela Fuente passed away Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. 
Entertainment
fbfb
How did Game of Thrones become such a 'phenomenon'?
How did Game of Thrones become such a 'phenomenon'?
By Eric Randolph | 3 hours ago
Winter came and went, leaving millions disappointed by the ending and a generation of adolescent boys exhausted from ove...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Judy Ann Santos, Piolo Pascual, Julia Barretto nominated to cast in 'World of Married' remake
Judy Ann Santos, Piolo Pascual, Julia Barretto nominated to cast in 'World of Married' remake
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 minutes ago
Fans of Kapamilya actors Piolo Pascual and Judy Ann Santos were clamoring that the Filipino remake of “Doctor Foster”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Arci Mu&ntilde;oz shares story behind viral engagement video with JM de Guzman
Arci Muñoz shares story behind viral engagement video with JM de Guzman
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
It's been a week since fans were delighted and eventually disappointed after actors and college best friends Arci Munoz and...
Entertainment
fbfb
How Cherry Pie Picache survived pneumonia, COVID-19 at home
How Cherry Pie Picache survived pneumonia, COVID-19 at home
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Actress Cherry Pie Picache is thankful to have survived COVID-19. It was on March 25 when she first posted on her Instagram...
Entertainment
fbfb
Freddie Aguilar asks Duterte to help musicians this pandemic
Freddie Aguilar asks Duterte to help musicians this pandemic
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Freddie Aguilar asked President Rodrigo Duterte to look for the condition of Filipino musicians...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kate Winslet on playing Mare of Easttown: &lsquo;Completely crazy... but I love it!&rsquo;
Kate Winslet on playing Mare of Easttown: ‘Completely crazy... but I love it!’
By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
Have you experienced being in a room with a person so authentic and empowered, that you’d leave the room feeling somehow...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with